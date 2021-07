Now that Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have broken up again, Kardashian is hitting the gym for some therapy. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to social media to share with her fans that she doesn't normally workout on Sundays, but since she missed a day the week before, she wanted to make up for it. Not to mention, it's a way for her to get her "head right." It was announced in late June that the on-again-off-again pair had called it quits yet again, and while Kardashian is getting into a healthier head-space, Thompson was already caught hanging out with other women.