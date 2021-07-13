Tensions Are High in Preview for POWER RANGERS #9
BOOM! Studios has dropped a preview for Power Rangers #9 and things are going to take a crazy turn it seems. Back at Safehaven, Zack is trying to help the Hartutians settle in, and Trini and Drakkon are trying to reach out to the Yellow Emissary who can help stop the Empyreals. However, tensions seem to be rather high for everyone. The series comes from writer Ryan Parrott, artists Francesco Mortarino and Moisés Hidalgo, colorist Raúl Angulo with color assistance by Jose Enrique Fernández, and letterer Ed Dukeshire.geektyrant.com
Comments / 0