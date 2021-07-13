Tensions Are High in Preview for POWER RANGERS #9

I’ve been revisiting some of my childhood shows recently, and when I saw that Totally Spies was available on Amazon Prime, I had to go back and watch it. I remember watching it on Cartoon Network when I was a pre-teen and teenager, and this time I learned that I only ever saw the first two seasons of the show when I was younger. There were four seasons and a movie that I knew nothing about. Nevertheless, I have now watched all six seasons and the film which is available to stream for free on YouTube on the Totally Spies channel. Let’s dive into this cult classic show.