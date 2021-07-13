Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Tensions Are High in Preview for POWER RANGERS #9

By Tommy Williams
GeekTyrant
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOOM! Studios has dropped a preview for Power Rangers #9 and things are going to take a crazy turn it seems. Back at Safehaven, Zack is trying to help the Hartutians settle in, and Trini and Drakkon are trying to reach out to the Yellow Emissary who can help stop the Empyreals. However, tensions seem to be rather high for everyone. The series comes from writer Ryan Parrott, artists Francesco Mortarino and Moisés Hidalgo, colorist Raúl Angulo with color assistance by Jose Enrique Fernández, and letterer Ed Dukeshire.

geektyrant.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Rangers#Hartutians#Hartunians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Comics
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Google
Related
ComicsGeekTyrant

Something's Not Right in the Preview for EAT THE RICH #1

Eat the Rich is an upcoming five-issue comic series that looks to be a social commentary. The series is written by Sarah Gailey (The Echo Wife) with art by Pius Bak (Firefly), colors by Roman Titov, and letters by Cardinal Rae. BOOM! Studios recently released a preview for the comic and you can already tell that things are not right with these people. Bak’s art is very interesting, and I am very intrigued about where this first issue is going.
Comicsflickeringmyth.com

Comic Book Preview – Power Rangers #9

Boom! Studios releases Power Rangers #9 this coming Wednesday, and we’ve got the official preview of the issue for you here…. JASON VS DRAKKON! The Omega Rangers return to Safehaven, but after Drakkon’s recent actions Jason has had enough. And the aftermath of their confrontation will shake the team to its very core…
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers White Ranger Comes to threezero

It's Morphin' Time as threezero continues their partnership with Hasbro giving fans 1/6th scale figures for the Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers! All of the original Rangers have already been released as well as the Green Ranger but not time for an upgrade. Say goodbye to Green and hello to White as the White Ranger is ready for his threezero debuts. Tommy Oliver is ready to take on the force of evil once again, standing at 12" tall and featuring a hand-tailored fabric costume. His suit is faithfully recreated straight from Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers and will include swappable hands and some nice accessories.
ComicsPosted by
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: S.W.O.R.D. #7

THE MORNING AFTER THE NIGHT BEFORE…The Hellfire Gala is over…but not all the guests have gone home. Victor Von Doom is staying for dinner. He’s chatting to an old friend in a very new setting — about thrones, empires, magic, Mysterium…and the LAST ANNIHILATION!. Written by: Al Ewing. Cover by:...
ComicsPosted by
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Superman vs. Lobo #1

Announced back in May, DC Comics has revealed new cover art for Superman vs. Lobo #1 today as well as covered pages. The new three-issue series is set for release on August 24th. Check out the preview below. Numen is the most popular being in the universe, a god clogging...
Retailbleedingcool.com

Power Rangers PulseCon Exclusive Will Be Pudgy Pig And He's Awesome

PulseCon is coming this fall, and the Power Rangers will be there as well. The PulseCon exclusive Ranger figure will be everyone's favorite villain Pudgy Pig. He will come housed in a Yellow case that looks a little like a lunchbox but isn't quite a lunchbox? More importantly, he comes with swappable parts, oversized utensils he uses as weapons, and fake food. He also has an articulated jaw, so you can put a ton of expressions on him or just feed him food. Check him out below.
TV SeriesGeekTyrant

Revisiting the Fun Girl Spy Show TOTALLY SPIES!

I’ve been revisiting some of my childhood shows recently, and when I saw that Totally Spies was available on Amazon Prime, I had to go back and watch it. I remember watching it on Cartoon Network when I was a pre-teen and teenager, and this time I learned that I only ever saw the first two seasons of the show when I was younger. There were four seasons and a movie that I knew nothing about. Nevertheless, I have now watched all six seasons and the film which is available to stream for free on YouTube on the Totally Spies channel. Let’s dive into this cult classic show.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Kang The Conqueror Gets A Comic? Thank FOC It's Friday

Apologies for the bizarre She-Hulk auction e-mail that went out to the Thank FOC mailing list earlier today, it was a glitch at our end. Hopefully fixed now. So let's try again – Thank FOC It's Friday – Planned to coincide and cover the demands of Final Order Cut Off at Diamond Comic Distributors. And now Lunar Distribution as well. Who knows what Penguin Random House will bring? So here's this week's comics product coming through that may adjusting as demand slips and slides with the emerging economic bubble. Or somesuch.
ComicsPosted by
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: The Mighty Valkyries #4

THE TERRIBLE THREES! The bowers of Hel are filled – with new life?! Just what is Karnilla, Queen of the Dead, trying to do? And if the cycles of life and death are in flux, where does a Valkyrie’s allegiance fall? Jane Foster and her new comrade in arms, Rúna, must untangle a web of lies before the realms of both the living and the dead are irrevocably changed!
TV SeriesGeekTyrant

Friendships Start Repairing in Preview for the Final Issue of PROCTOR VALLEY ROAD

Proctor Valley Road is coming to a close this month with the fifth issue. The mini-series comes from writer Grant Morrison, Alex Child, Naomi Franquiz, colorist Tamra Bonvillain, and letterer Jim Campbell. The supernatural horror series has really pushed the boundaries of friendship between the four main characters. In the preview for Proctor Valley Road #5, it looks like they might finally be patching things up.
MoviesGeekTyrant

STAR TREK IV: THE VOYAGE HOME Returns to Theaters Next Month

Next month, Fathom Events and Paramount Pictures will be celebrating the 35th anniversary of Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home by bringing it back to select movie theaters across the nation. Screenings will be available at 3 PM and 7 PM on August 19 and August 22 with tickets available now. The film stars William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy, DeForest Kelley, James Doohan, George Takei, Walter Koenig, and Nichelle Nichols and will also include the “Three Picture Saga” featurette which has cast and crew looking back over the story arc that spans Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, Star Trek III: The Search for Spock, and The Voyage Home.

Comments / 0

Community Policy