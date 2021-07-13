Cancel
Allegheny County, PA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Allegheny, Westmoreland by NWS

weather.gov
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-13 04:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 04:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Continuous cloud-to-ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Allegheny; Westmoreland The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Allegheny County in southwestern Pennsylvania Northwestern Westmoreland County in southwestern Pennsylvania * Until 445 AM EDT. * At 410 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Duquesne, or over McKeesport, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts to 60 mph. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. * Locations impacted include Pittsburgh... Penn Hills Monroeville... Greensburg McKeesport... Jeannette Plum... West Mifflin Baldwin... Murrysville Wilkinsburg... Munhall This includes the following highways Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 53 and 69. Interstate 376 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 73 and 84. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

