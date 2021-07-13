‘Black Widow’: The One Thing That Connected All Her Movies

This film will be released at theaters July 9. It will also be available through Disney+ with Premier Access. Due to unforeseen circumstances, it has now been more than two years since a movie based on a Marvel superhero has been released. For comic book fans, it has been a long wait, but a new title has finally arrived that officially kicks off a new phase in the comic book studio’s plans. “Black Widow” is a prequel based on the popular Russian spy who played a supporting role in many titles over the past decade. As expected, the action on display is fun to watch, but the story seems to be indecisive, attempting to combine elements of a more realistic spy movie with superhero elements thrown in.