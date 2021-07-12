Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Home & Garden

40 Best Dorm Room Essentials Every College Student Needs for a Communal Living Space

By Marisa LaScala
countryliving.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen you get to college, you get one space: your dorm room. That one little area becomes a kitchen, a bedroom, a dressing area, a gym, a study space and more — and you probably have to share it. If it seems daunting, brush up on some organizing tips, roll up your sleeves and get ready to make every inch of space you get count. Before you head back to school, figure out what you'll truly need with this checklist.

www.countryliving.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Living Space#College Student#Communal Living#Dorm Room#Best Dorm Room Essentials#Hamilton Beach Microwave#Ghi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Shopping
Related
Home & GardenPosted by
The Oregonian

Best deals on dorm room, first apartment essentials plus comforting must-haves for college

Your first home away from home might be a dorm room or shared apartment. Space most likely will be tight, yet you’ll still want the comforts and essentials you left behind. Dormify specializes in small-space furnishing and decorating items, and like your favorite subject, there are tutorials to help you succeed. There are also Tiktok videos and plenty of light guidance as you customize your new space based on color.
Interior DesignBrit + Co

12 Easy Desk-Decor DIYs for Organized Dorm Room Perfection

If you're looking for an inviting workspace to study into the wee hours of the night, you need to create a legit desk situation in your dorm room. With these functional and trendy DIYs, you'll be able to decorate and organize your new study station in one fell swoop. Now go hit the books!
Interior DesignDomaine

20 Small Space Ideas That Make Sense in Every Room

From cramped kitchens to petite powder rooms, small homes have their charm—and their drawbacks. In order to keep a clean, organized space in a less-than-spacious home, you must get creative with storage and furniture. Not sure where to start? We got you covered. Whether it’s a trick to make rooms...
Home & Gardenmyrecipes.com

These Compact Kitchen Accessories Make Dorm Rooms Feel Like Home

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Sending kids off to college for the first time can be overwhelming, both for parents and students. On top of schoolwork, the chores associated with living on their own might come as a surprising challenge for first-time college students. Making the transition from home life to dorm life is daunting for some, but providing them with a few tastes of home might just be the comfort they need to settle into their new surroundings.
Interior Designsixtyandme.com

The Best Dual-Purpose Furniture for Your Living Space

I love IKEA. I have loved it since I first heard the store name on an old episode of Trading Spaces on the TLC channel. When I say I love it though, I am not talking about the meatballs in the cafeteria or the cute, little, blue, shopping bags. I...
Home & GardenWATE

Best dorm room chairs

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. A good chair is essential for any dorm room. Whether you are doing your homework at the comfort of your desk or watching your favorite shows and just want a nice place to sit, finding a comfortable and ergonomic chair can make the situation much more enjoyable.
LifestyleHGTV

The Best Backpacks for College Students

The fall semester is fast approaching and the window of time for college students to buy their school supplies narrows with each day. (No pressure or anything, right?) Textbooks and laptops are essential, but the first and, arguably, most critical item to cross off your back-to-school shopping list is none other than the backpack.
Interior DesignReal Simple

Space of the Week: A Dark, Out-of-Date Living Room Gets a Timeless Makeover

Lauren Caron, founder and principal designer of Studio Laloc, is well aware of the impact small changes can make to a room, but that doesn't mean she's not consistently surprised by them. When owners Jennifer and Brian got in touch with her about their family's home outside Seattle, it seemed like it needed more than simple shifts. "The house was built in 1989, and had an architectural style that I can only describe as 'Cape Cod meets French Chalet,'" Caron remembers. "The family living room had a chunky fireplace surround, carpeting, purple walls, and beige ceilings. There were also heavy wood blinds, a purple sofa, and purple lounge chairs. It felt very dark and very purple."
Interior DesignETOnline.com

Back to School: Dorm Room Decor and Must-Haves

Back to school season is almost here, which means it's time to shop for dorm decor. Whether you're a student or a parent looking for dorm decor shopping ideas, ET Style is here to help you find must-haves that'll help make the dorm feel like home and look good. From...
Shoppingreviewed.com

21 must-have items for every freshman's dorm room checklist

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Packing up for college can be overwhelming. The excitement and nerves of newly gained independence is thrilling. As you prepare to move into your college dorm for the first time ever, you may be unsure of what to pack.
Interior Designhomebnc.com

12 Perfect Dollar Store Dorm Room Ideas to Make the Dorm Your Own Unique Space

You are now realizing that college orientation is less than two weeks away and you will settle for no less than the best dollar store dorm room ideas. Yes, there is a way to be creative and unique on a budget! Try to actually think of this as a way to distress about the new academic year to come. Some people may be braving the thunderstorm that is in-person classes while others are sticking to the new world they know, remotely learning from their computer. No matter which category you fall into, decorating your space to look and feel like you can change your entire mood.
Interior Designreviewed.com

Expert tips take your dorm room to the next level on a budget

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Back-to-school shopping is often stressful and time consuming, whether you’re buying for kindergarten or college. Plus, when you’re headed to a dorm room for the first time, stocking up on the right...
Home & GardenNew York Post

15 college dorm decorating essentials for 2021

NY Post may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links. We’re heading back to school. With pandemic restrictions lifting, it will be the first time back on campus for most students. That means it’s the perfect time to make a back-to-school statement and dorms...
Tucson, AZArizona Daily Wildcat

OPINION: The five dorm essentials you never knew you needed

Storage, storage, storage. Whether you’re living in a dorm, a Greek house or an apartment, you’re short on space. No matter how light you pack moving in, junk accumulates and an ottoman is both essential for extra storage (think of all the shoes, towels or bottles of juice you can fit in there) and for boosting yourself onto your lofted bed. You might think you can parkour your way up every time, but you can’t. Take it from me; I tried.

Comments / 0

Community Policy