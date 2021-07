During the summer, we all want kids to spend as much time as possible outside. Picnic tables are a great way to encourage kids to get out there and soak up that vitamin D—without taking over the adult tables with their art projects, LEGO builds, puzzles and juice boxes. Picnic tables designed for kids are also a great way to upgrade family meal times outside, with manageable chairs and tables heights for little arms and legs. (And yes, you will see table manners improve when kids’ feet can touch the ground and they can easily access their plate and silverware).