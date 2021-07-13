Cancel
Today in history: Cadillac City Commission OKs Sunday liquor sales

By Cadillac News
Cadillac News
 14 days ago

The grading crews from the Michigan State Farm Bureau were in Wexford County on Friday and Saturday, grading the wool of the farmers who are pooling their wool for 1921. Almost 12,000 pounds of wool was brought in and graded, this being nearly double the amount that was pooled in the county last year. Advances of from 10 to 14 cents per pound were made to the producers who got their certificates, advances and weight right on the spot. Kenneth Smith of Montcalm County was in charge of the grading crew and Mr. Gray of Philadelphia, one of the most experienced graders in the United States did the actual grading. Farmers were shown what constituted the various grades, instructed relative to feeding in order to make good on the grade their sheep would naturally be entitled to, shown how care and cleanliness about the sheep and wool put money in their pockets and a variety of matters of an educational nature in the proper production of wool. Mr. Gray says that there is a marked improvement in the past year on the manner in which farmers are caring for their wool, and that with the grading being done before their eyes that undoubtedly the improvement next year will be more marked. Agricultural Agent Wm. F. Johnston is urging farmers to get into sheep from now on. "There probably will not be fancy prices any more, but the time to go into a thing is when it is at the bottom. When sheep were $20 to $25 per head there was no place for them to go but down, which they did. At this time there is no place to go if they move at all but up. Sheep is fundamental to good agriculture and even at the prices in sight a good legitimate farm business can be done with them."

