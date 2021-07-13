Electrical fire burns attic of Merritt area home
MERRITT — Multiple fire departments responded to an Aetna Township fire Sunday that caused damage to a home, displaced a family of six, but resulted in no injuries. Merritt Area Fire Department Chief Ed Nettle sent out a release Monday saying his department was dispatched at 8:34 a.m. Sunday to a residence on South 9 Mile Road. Once on scene, the fire department found the third-story walk-in attic was on fire. Nettle said in the release firefighters were able to contain the fire to the attic with mutual aid from three other fire departments.www.cadillacnews.com
