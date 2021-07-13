IDWR warns maintaining lake level, river flow standard may not be possible with summer drought
River flows near Priest River are the lowest they've been in the 71 years of record, according to Idaho Department of Water Resources data. Without substantial rainfall, this summer’s drought could threaten to reduce inflows to Priest River to less than 60 cubic feet per second — a standard that’s been in place as the minimum inflow for the river since the 1970s, wrote Douglas Jones, northern regional manager for IDWR in a press release.bonnercountydailybee.com
