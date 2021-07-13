BCHRTF announces grant recipients
The Bonner County Human Rights Task Force announced $18, 925 in grants to help fund activities and programs that support and promote human rights. Grant recipients this year include Bonner Community Food Center, Community Cancer Services, Music Conservatory of Sandpoint, Better Together Animal Alliance, Panhandle Community Radio, the Panida Theatre Committee, Pend Oreille Arts Council, Priest River Ministries, Project 7B, Sandpoint Waldorf School, Sandpoint Youth Center, Unique Center for Athletes of All Needs, and Foundation for Human Rights Action & Advocacy.bonnercountydailybee.com
