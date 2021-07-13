Cancel
Could You Ask For A Cooler Pair Than Timothée Chalamet And Tilda Swinton?

By Christian Allair e
Vogue
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat do you get when Timothée Chalamet and Tilda Swinton join forces? A fashion match made in heaven. At the premiere of Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch at the Cannes Film Festival, co-stars Timothée and Tilda hit the red carpet together in two striking looks. The actors and noted fashion plates have a history of taking risks on the carpet – Chalamet in sequined harnesses, Swinton in outré masks and directional couture – but together their impact was dazzling.

