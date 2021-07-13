KCFD battles large warehouse fire on city's east side

Kansas City, Missouri, firefighters were called to a large warehouse fire Tuesday morning.

The fire occurred at the old GM Leeds Plant near East 39th Street and Raytown Road, which now houses other businesses and storage facilities.

Crews were called to the scene around 1:20 a.m. and may have to remain on the scene until Wednesday due to the size.

Officials said the early investigation indicates the fire started at the center of the building.

Firefighters are struggling with a lack of hydrants in the area. Crews are using a large fan to help ventilate but are having to battle the fire defensively.

Officials said it is hard to make progress due to the structural components of the building, and there are large tanks in one part of the structure.

The nearby Union Pacific railroad tracks are shut down for water supply.

Drivers taking Interstate 70 or Interstate 435 on their morning commute should use caution as the whole area near the Truman Sports Complex can see the smoke from the fire.