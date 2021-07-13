Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

'Never apologise for who I am' says Rashford after racist abuse

By Laurence Griffiths, FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA
Posted by 
AFP
AFP
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42TyqB_0avBcV7I00
Marcus Rashford faced a wave of racist abuse after missing a penalty during England's Euro 2020 final defeat /POOL/AFP

England's Marcus Rashford said he will "never apologise for who I am" in an emotional statement after receiving racist abuse following the side's Euro 2020 final defeat.

The Manchester United forward was one of three players, along with Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka, who were attacked by racist trolls after missing penalties in Sunday's 3-2 shoot-out defeat by Italy.

Rashford's England team-mate Tyrone Mings criticised British Home Secretary Priti Patel, saying she had "stoked the fire" by defending those who booed players taking the knee.

Rashford has become a hero to many outside football by lobbying the British government to provide free school meals for under-privileged children during the coronavirus pandemic.

"I'm Marcus Rashford, 23-year-old black man from Withington and Wythenshawe, South Manchester. If I have nothing else I have that," Rashford wrote in a statement on Twitter.

Rashford, who came on late in the second period of extra time, apologised for his penalty miss and said "something didn't feel quite right" when he came to take the kick.

"It's been playing in my head over and over since I struck the ball and there's probably not a word to quite describe how it feels. Final. 55 years. 1 penalty. History. All I can say is sorry. I wish it had gone differently," he wrote.

"I can take critique of my performance all day long, my penalty was not good enough, it should have gone in but I will never apologise for who I am and where I came from," Rashford added.

- 'Stoke the fire' -

Images on social media showed a mural honouring Rashford in his hometown of Withington had been defaced before locals covered the hateful language with messages of support.

"Seeing the response in Withington had me on the verge of tears," Rashford said.

He added that he was proud to have worn the England jersey during his side's first major final appearance in 55 years, and grateful for the "brotherhood" that was created in the England camp.

Mings criticism is not the first time he has disagreed with Patel.

The Aston Villa star criticised her -- after the opening Euro 2020 win over Croatia -- for her remarks that taking the knee was "gesture politics".

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YTwxo_0avBcV7I00
England defender Tyrone Mings said it was rich of British Home Secretary Priti Patel to condmen those who racially abused his team-mates as she had helped stoke the fire by refusing to condemn those who booed them taking the knee /POOL/AFP

She also refused to condemn the England fans who booed the team for doing it.

Premier League teams have taken the knee since last year following the murder of George Floyd at the hands of a white police officer in the United States.

Patel had said on Monday the racial abuse of the three players was "disgusting" but it did not wash with Mings.

"You don't get to stoke the fire at the beginning of the tournament by labelling our anti-racism message as 'Gesture Politics' and then pretend to be disgusted when the very thing we're campaigning against, happens," tweeted Mings.

Mings remarks received support from Patel's fellow Conservative lawmaker and former defence minister Johnny Mercer.

"The painful truth is that this guy (Mings) is completely right," Mercer tweeted.

"Very uncomfortable with the position we Conservatives are needlessly forcing ourselves into.

"Do I fight it or stay silent? Modern Conservatism was always so much more to me. We must not lose our way."

England captain Harry Kane lashed out at those who had posted the racial slurs -- following England manager Gareth Southgate who had said the abuse was "unforgivable".

"Three lads who were brilliant all summer had the courage to step up and take a pen (penalty) when the stakes were high," tweeted Kane.

"They deserve support and backing not the vile racist abuse they've had since last night (Sunday).

"If you abuse anyone on social media you're not an England fan and we don't want you."

The racist attacks were strongly condemned by the English Football Association whose president, Prince William, said he was "sickened" by the abuse.

Comments / 0

AFP

AFP

20K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gareth Southgate
Person
Tyrone Mings
Person
Priti Patel
Person
Bukayo Saka
Person
Johnny Mercer
Person
Marcus Rashford
Person
Harry Kane
Person
Jadon Sancho
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#English Football#England#British Royal Family#Uk#British Home#Twitter#Premier League#Defence#Conservatives
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Society
News Break
Manchester United F.C.
Country
U.K.
News Break
Sports
Related
SoccerPosted by
Daily Mail

'All I can say is sorry': Marcus Rashford posts long, heartfelt response to England's agonising penalty shootout loss against Italy in the Euro 2020 final... with Man United star apologising for missing spot-kick and responding to racist abuse

Marcus Rashford has revealed his penalty agony after missing during England's shootout defeat by Italy in the Euro 2020 final on Sunday. The Manchester United striker was brought on in the last minute of extra time to take a spot-kick, but his effort clipped the outside of a post. Jadon...
SocietyPosted by
The Independent

In pictures: Marcus Rashford mural covered in messages of support after racist graffiti

Hundreds of messages of support were added to the mural of England footballer Marcus Rashford after it was defaced with graffiti.Residents in Withington, Manchester, posted sticky notes, love hearts and England flags on the black bin liners covering up the abuse, which appeared shortly after the team’s loss to Italy on penalties at the Euro 2020 final. Police are investigating the incident as racially aggravated criminal damage.Rashford, who missed his penalty, said in a Twitter post on Monday night that the response from his community “had me on the verge of tears”.He added: “I can take critique of my...
SocietyPosted by
The Independent

Marcus Rashford mural vandalised with racist graffiti, police say

An official probe has been launched after a mural honouring footballer Marcus Rashford was defaced following England’s defeat to Italy in the Euro 2020 final on Sunday night, police have announced.Graffiti – which Greater Manchester Police (GMP) described as “racially aggravated” – appeared on the artwork, in Withington, Manchester, after the match. It was not immediately clear what had been written, but a local man, Ed Wellard, was pictured covering up the words with bin liners. Later on Monday, residents from Withington – where Rashford is from – decorated the black squares with messages of love and support for him....
SoccerPosted by
Daily Mail

Anton Ferdinand claims England should be BANNED from hosting 2030 World Cup after Euros final was marred by ticketless fans storming Wembley and racist abuse directed at Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka and Jadon Sancho

Anton Ferdinand believes England should be barred from hosting another major football tournament until racist abuse and social disorder problems can be eradicated from the game. England's Euro 2020 final against Italy on Sunday was marred by scores of ticketless fans trying to break into Wembley, while Marcus Rashford, Jadon...
Societychatsports.com

'As a society we need to do better': Jadon Sancho speaks out about racist abuse he and his 'brothers' Marcus Rashford and Bukayo Saka received after Euro 2020 and insists 'hate will never win' - before revealing post-final feeling was the 'worst I've felt

Jadon Sancho has insisted 'we need to do better as a society' and 'hold people accountable' as he spoke out for the first time after he and his 'brothers' Marcus Rashford and Bukayo Saka received racial abuse. The 21-year-old was a victim of vile racial abuse after he was one...
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho take a private jet to green-list Turks and Caicos after both spoke out over the vile racist abuse they received after their England Euro final penalty misses

England footballers Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho have jetted out on holiday together as the duo look to rest and recharge following the racist abuse directed at them during Euro 2020. The two forwards are set to become team-mates together at Manchester United, after Sancho underwent his medical at Carrington...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Dietmar Hamann hails Jadon Sancho as 'the BEST winger in world football' and claims he could 'galvanise' fellow Manchester United stars Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba into mounting a serious Premier League title bid

Dietmar Hamann has hailed new Manchester United recruit Jadon Sancho as 'the best winger in world football' who can 'galvanise' fellow team-mates Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba to great things. The long-running saga over Sancho's £73million move to Old Trafford came to an end this week when he was finally...
SocietyBBC

Euro 2020: Man held after racist tweet sent to Marcus Rashford

A man has been arrested after a racist tweet was sent to Marcus Rashford. West Mercia Police said the 50-year-old man, from Powick, near Worcester, was held on suspicion of inciting racial hatred after reports of the tweet posted on Sunday. Media reports said the offensive tweet appeared on the...
SportsPosted by
The Spun

Paralympian “Disgusted” After Being Told Her Sprint Uniform Was “Too Revealing”

A Paralympic athlete said she is “disgusted” after being told her sprint outfit was “too revealing.”. Olivia Breen, who represents Great Britain in the Paralympics, said she was “disgusted” after recent comments made to her during a competition. According to a report from ESPN, an England Athletics official told her that her sprint uniform was “inappropriate” and “too revealing” at the England Championships this weekend.

Comments / 0

Community Policy