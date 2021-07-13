Madras Farm-To-Table Market Closing

In May 2021, the City of Madras developed a farm-to-table market where Jefferson County farmers were provided vending spots free-of-charge at City Hall every Friday, Memorial Day through Labor Day. The City supported the farmers by providing marketing, tents, setup/teardown, or whatever they needed to help them be successful. When the market was created, the main objectives included a desire to help the local farming community economically, a desire to make farm fresh products easily accessible to the local citizenry, and potentially create interest in a more permanent farmers co-op for the future.