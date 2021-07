In response to the article published on July 1st, “Upper Great Highway Future Debated,” I respectfully submit this letter to you:. During this August recess, as our Congresspeople come home from DC, we should all ask that they look around and see the ways climate change is impacting our communities and country. I care about our changing climate because I see how severe weather, wildfires and sea level rise are impacting San Francisco and my and other family’s health. I am not alone in this – 78% of Americans now say they personally are concerned about climate change and 96% believe we have a right to live in a healthy environment with clean air and water (ecoAmerica, 2021).