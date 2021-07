Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Captain Fresh, a tech-enabled B2B seafood marketplace that’s focused on aggregating the fragmented retail demand across the country and linking them to the small fishermen and farmers throughout the Indian coast, announced on Monday that it has raised $12 million in a Series A investment round led by Accel, along with the participation from existing investors Matrix Partners India, Ankur Capital, as well as, Incubate Fund. Marquee angel investors such as Souvik Sengupta (Infra.Market), Rajesh Yabaji (BlackBuck), Revant Bhate (Mosiac Wellness), Ramakanth Sharma (Livspace), Amrish Rau (PayU), Jitendra Gupta (Jupiter), Asish Mohapatra and Ruchi Kalra (OfBusiness) also participated in this round.