Wonder/Wall—Frankenstein

Manager Wack 100 says he had a conversation about the late rapper Pop Smoke regarding his safety at the Airbnb he was staying in prior to his death in 2020. “Go check into that W Hollywood,” Wack said on the No Jumper podcast with Adam22 per HotNewHipHop. “Stay away from them Airbnbs on this West Coast until you get your weight up, ’til you get your politics right. Go to one of them hotels bro and be safe about it.”