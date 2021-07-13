Cancel
Entertainment

Wonder/Wall—Frankenstein

Claire Bellerjeau
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWind! Waves! A Crash of Thunder! Enter, Frankenstein. We’ve all seen and heard of the classic creature, but what if Frankenstein is one of us?. Wonder/Wall is an exciting and new immersive video performance series. Performances will be approximately 15 minutes in duration, and will take place within Bay Street Theater’s courtyard, which will be converted into a newly envisioned outdoor performance space created especially for this compelling presentation.

Rasean Davonte Johnson’s ‘Shutdown, Crisis, Restart’ kicks off Wonder/Wall

This July, Bay Street Theater is trying something very new. Each week, a different video artist is taking over the courtyard for immersive art in a series called “Wonder/Wall.” Comprised of audio, projected visuals and some aspect of live performance, each show runs only 15 minutes, five times a night, for one week. The focus of each week’s show is very different: from Yee Eu Nam’s “Frankenstein,” showing July 13 to 18, to Rasean Davonte Johnson’s “We Are In This Together, Shutdown, Crisis, Restart," which I saw last Saturday on a humid night.
The Arts Scene: Wooden wonders

A few years ago while attending a dinner event at Heritage University, I met Marilyn Bergevin. She was showing me photos of wood furniture that she had crafted. Realizing that I now know many wood artists, I thought it would be fun to bring them together for an exhibit, an ideal summer show for the new Larson Gallery.
