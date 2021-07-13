Wonder/Wall—Frankenstein
Wind! Waves! A Crash of Thunder! Enter, Frankenstein. We’ve all seen and heard of the classic creature, but what if Frankenstein is one of us?. Wonder/Wall is an exciting and new immersive video performance series. Performances will be approximately 15 minutes in duration, and will take place within Bay Street Theater’s courtyard, which will be converted into a newly envisioned outdoor performance space created especially for this compelling presentation.events.longisland.com
