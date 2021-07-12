Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

For the Birds: Mysterious bird illness a cause for concern, by Chris Bosak

Keene Sentinel
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSomething is killing birds in unusually large numbers. An as-of-yet undetermined disease has taken a heavy toll on birds such as robins, blue jays and grackles in about a dozen Mid-Atlantic and Midwest states. The die-off started in May and, while it hasn’t reached New England yet (as far as we know), officials at conservation organizations are encouraging people to take precautions to protect birds. Among the precautions: Stop feeding birds (or at least wash all feeders with a 10 percent bleach solution) and discontinue the use of birdbaths temporarily.

www.sentinelsource.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dead Birds#Killing Birds#Bird Food#Pesticides#Robins#Blue Jays#Brood X
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Virus
News Break
Science
News Break
Pets
Related
AnimalsBangor Daily News

This majestic pileated woodpecker is poking around for insects

If there’s one thing a pileated woodpecker loves, it’s a decaying tree or a rotten log. That’s because pileated (pronounced PIE-lee-ay-tid) woodpeckers are poking, peeling and prying away tree bark and dead wood in search of food, according to the National Audubon Society. That’s precisely what the bird shown was...
AnimalsLaredo Morning Times

Land lobsters from hell are emerging in Big Bend after summer rains

Rain doesn't just bring floods and flowers. It apparently also awakens creatures that appear to come from the depths of hell. Big Bend National Park in Texas shared a photo this week of a visitor near a campsite: A vinegaroon, a sort of ungodly land lobster that can shoot acid from its tail.
AnimalsWalla Walla Union-Bulletin

What we feed hummingbirds is a life or death decision

When clustered around a bird feeder they're called a hover. As a group they become a charm. Hummingbirds by any other name would still be fascinating, endearing, adorable, entertaining. There are more than 300 species of the flying jewels worldwide. I've sat statue-still near our feeder many times, delighted to...
AnimalsPosted by
Daily Mail

More than half of the white-tailed deer in Michigan have been infected with coronavirus sparking concerns of a large viral reservoir among wild animals

The US Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) announced Wednesday that more than half of white-tailed deer living in Michigan have been exposed to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. The findings, according to experts, suggests that wild animals in the US could serve as a...
AnimalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Live Here, Prepare for an "Explosion of Pests," Experts Say

Whether you while tending to your garden or happen upon a snake while hiking, it's no secret that summer is prime time for surprising encounters with unexpected insects and animals. And while these run-ins can happen anywhere, pest experts say there's one area in the U.S. where a recent influx of both rodents and insects is getting so bad it's being deemed an "explosion of pests." Read on to discover where the pest population is going off the charts this summer.
Wisconsin Statespectrumnews1.com

Hundreds of birds dying from mysterious illness, could spread to Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — A mysterious illness is killing birds, and it’s creeping closer to Wisconsin. A mysterious illness was first spotted in April on the East Coast. The illness has spread to Midwest, not in Wisconsin yet. It causes crusty eyes and neurological symptoms, preventing birds from walking/flying. Experts recommend...
Animalslocaldvm.com

Deadly ‘mystery illness’ prompts warning to remove bird feeders, birdbaths

(WWLP) — The Massachusetts Division of Fisheries & Wildlife is asking residents to take down bird feeders and birdbaths over a mysterious illness that is reportedly killing songbirds in the mid-Atlantic. “Birds congregating at bird feeders and birdbaths can transmit diseases to one another,” MassWildlife stated. “At this time of...
AnimalsPosted by
PennLive.com

Mystery bird disease: What do we know now?

A mystery ailment among songbirds first reported in May in Washington, D.C., has since spread throughout the eastern U.S., including Pennsylvania. Here’s what is known about what wildlife agencies have labeled a “songbird mortality event.”. What birds are affected?. Most of the bird reported have been fledgling songbirds – mainly...
AnimalsGizmodo

No One Knows What's Killing These Wild Songbirds

Something is sickening and killing wild birds in multiple states, and no one knows what it is yet. Since May, wildlife experts and officials have reported unexplained die-offs throughout the Eastern half of the U.S. So far, the only thing clear is that these cases aren’t being caused by common culprits like salmonella.
Baltimore, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

State Officials Warn Residents Not To Feed Wild Birds As They Investigate Mysterious Illness

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As Maryland Department of Natural Resources officials continue to investigate a strange bird illness in the region, they are asking residents to avoid feeding any species of birds. Wildlife managers in eight other states and DC have seen reports of sick and dying birds with eye swelling and crusty discharge. Most of the affected birds are said to be common grackles, blue jays, European starlings and American robins but other songbirds have been linked to the illness as well. The disease poses no threat to human health, livestock or poultry. Researchers have ruled out many common pathogens, including Salmonella, avian influenza and West Nile virus. Officials said birds can find plenty of wild food this time of year and anything that leads birds to congregate could spread the illness. Feeders and bird baths should be cleaned with a 10% bleach solution, rinsed with water and allowed to air-dry. Pets should be kept away from sick or dead wild birds as a precaution. Residents can report sick or dead bird encounters to the state and U.S. Department of Agriculture wildlife hotline at 877-463-6497.
AnimalsPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Pet Tales: Stop feeding, cooling birds if you want to really help them

A mysterious, unidentified contagious disease is sickening and killing birds in Pennsylvania and other Middle Atlantic states, and it is breaking the hearts of bird lovers who are being told to remove feeders and bird baths from their yards. On July 1, the Pennsylvania Game Commission released an alert recommending...
Virginia StateWSET

Virginia bird deaths: Reports plummet, though mystery remains

LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Bird lovers in parts of Virginia can bring out their feeders again. After several months of gathering information from people across the state, the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) announced a dip in community reports of dead birds. The problem arose after the D.C. region...
AnimalsPhys.org

Some birds observed stealing hair from living mammals

Dozens of online videos document an unusual behavior among tufted titmice and their closest bird kin. A bird will land on an unsuspecting mammal and, cautiously and stealthily, pluck out some of its hair. A new paper in the journal Ecology documents this phenomenon, which the authors call "kleptotrichy," from...
Animalsdewittobserver.com

Where have all the birds gone?

Not that long ago it was nothing to see hundreds of tree swallows perched on the high line here at the farm. When you mowed hay, they and their first cousins — barn swallows — followed the chatter of the sickle bar to feast on leafhoppers and assorted insects rising from the swath.

Comments / 0

Community Policy