Following Robinhood’s lead many U.S. retail brokerage firms have not only cut brokerage fees to zero, but they are earning a growing share of their revenue from payment-for-order-flow (PFOF) strategies. In fact, PFOF has become very big business. More than 75% of Robinhood LLC’s firm revenue over the last five quarters came from PFOF, reaching $720m in 2020 and $341m in Q1 2021 alone. The 2020 figure includes $27 million in bitcoin and other cryptocurrency “transaction rebates'', which Robinhood earned from select crypto exchanges after routing crypto trades to them. The crypto trading rebate grew to $88 million in Q1 2021 thanks in large measure to the crypto and dogecoin trading frenzy while boosting the contribution of cryptocurrency revenue to 21% of Robinhood’s overall total from 4% a year earlier.