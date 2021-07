Odds are that during your time as a dog owner, they will need to get in a pet carrier. You may be hopping on a plane for a big move, or taking a road trip with your furry friend and need to transport them. Pet carriers are a great way to maintain control over your pup, and can provide a safe place for your dog to stay in when in an unfamiliar environment. Dogs naturally love spaces they can “den” in, so as long as you introduce it slowly and let them get accustomed to it, they should take well to the carrier. Otherwise, you’ll end up having to fight them each time you need to bring them somewhere.