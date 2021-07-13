Cancel
Brooklyn, NY

Constance Talmadge In Her Night Of Romance (1924) - Live-stream With Live Piano Accompaniment By Ben Model

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the article"In Her Night of Romance, an heiress (Constance Talmadge) traveling in England disguises herself to discourage fortune hunters. She falls in love with a handsome nobleman, who is secretly impoverished. When they spend a night alone at his former estate, they are forced to pretend that they’re married, a situation that threatens to unravel their storybook romance just as it’s getting started. Often appearing as the “virtuous vamp” (a mesmerizing beauty who could be naughty yet nice), Brooklyn-born Constance Talmadge was one of the biggest stars of silent movies. Her style and comic timing feel as modern today as they were almost 100 years ago. At the end of the era, she chose (without regret) to retire from motion pictures and enjoy her personal life, without ever having made a “talkie.” (USA, 1924, 70 min., NR, Silent with English intertitles | Dir. Sidney Franklin)"

