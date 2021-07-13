Trivia & a Craft: Deep Blue Sea & Repurposed Bottle Art

“Our Mezcal Ensamble perfectly complements the rest of the IZO Spirits collection. Its earthy, full-bodied flavor is a must for mixing any kind of Mezcal summer cocktail,” says IZO Co- Founder Gaston Martinez – a native of Mexico. “Mezcal Ensamble drinkers can trust that every sip is thoughtfully and sustainably harvested from the ground to their glass, elevating the experience to another level of comfort and passion. This spirit hits close to home for me, as it brings me back to one of the reasons I started IZO in the first place – to celebrate my community.”