Mel Gibson widely criticised after being videoed saluting Donald Trump at UFC match

By Jacob Stolworthy
The Independent
 13 days ago

Mel Gibson is being widely criticised after he was spotted saluting Donald Trump .

The video, taken at Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier’s Ultimate Fighting Championship ( UFC ) match on Saturday (10 July), briefly shows Gibson in a crowd full of Trump supporters.

He can be seen giving the former US president a military-style salute , which has caused a social media firestorm.

Many people have been reminding those who might have forgotten that the infamous actor-director has a history of making racist, anti-semitic and homophobic comments in the past.

“There is no such thing as cancel culture if Mel Gibson isn’t cancelled by now,” one person said.

“Mel Gibson has sadly always been a racist, anti-Semitic, homophobic, misogynistic, drunk. So it’s very on-brand for him to be a Trump-supporting Maga member,” another claimed.

“The crazy thing is, you didn’t even need to know why Mel Gibson was trending to know that he probably did something shitty. Rest in hell to his dead career,” one other tweeter said.

When asked about his political views in the past, the Australian Oscar-winner said during a 2020 interview with Fox News : “Who the hell cares what I think? I’m not an expert – what am I qualified to talk about?”

The Independent has contacted Gibson for comment.

