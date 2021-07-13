NAB in talks to buy Citi's Australia consumer unit

Originally posted on EVANNEX. Among the world’s wealthy countries, Australia is one of the least EV-friendly. Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s 2019 comments that characterized EVs as a threat to Australians’ way of life seem to have set the tone for Australia’s hands-off EV policy ever since — the market share of EVs in the country remains below 1.0 percent. (This may be changing — New South Wales, Australia’s most populous state, recently announced a new EV policy package that includes $500 million worth of incentives and infrastructure investment.)In any case, Tesla has numerous Australian connections. In 2017, when the country went through an energy crisis, Elon Musk’s quick response to the situation made international headlines, and Tesla’s Powerwall and Powerpack energy storage products have now become important parts of the local energy ecosystem.