Economy

NAB in talks to buy Citi's Australia consumer unit

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 13 days ago

July 13 (Reuters) - National Australia Bank Ltd said on Tuesday it was in talks with Citigroup Inc to potentially buy the U.S. bank’s Australian consumer business. (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Reuters

Reuters

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

#Nab#Citigroup Inc#Australian
