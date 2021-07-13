Cancel
Report: Suns assistant Willie Green emerges as frontrunner for Pelicans next head coach

By Alex Seats
247Sports
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New Orleans Pelicans are still on the search for their next head coach since parting ways with Stan Van Gundy after just one season. However, it appears the franchise may have its top candidate lined up to lead Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram once he’s done coaching in the NBA Finals.

NBANOLA.com

Suns star Devin Booker says he respects soon-to-be Pelicans coach Willie Green 'to the fullest'

At the end of practice Friday, the Phoenix Suns took a moment to celebrate their lead assistant who will soon be leaving to take over as the head coach of a different team. A day before a pivotal Game 5 of the NBA Finals, Suns head coach Monty Williams appeared to acknowledge what those in league circles have known for days: Once the series concludes, Willie Green will become the new head coach of the New Orleans Pelicans. Williams and Green hugged, and the team’s players clapped for their departing associate head coach.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Pelicans: Is Willie Green the right coach to figure out Lonzo Ball?

If Willie Green is going to be the Pelicans’ next head coach, then one of the first things he’ll have to figure out is what to do with Lonzo Ball. Obviously, this decision could be taken out of his hands if the Pelicans choose not to re-sign Ball, who is reportedly looking for a deal in the $20 million per season range.
NBAbasketballnews.com

Report: Failed negotiations with Jacque Vaughn led Pelicans toward Willie Green

League sources told Bleacher Report it was [Jacque] Vaughn's negotiations with [David] Griffin that derailed the Nets coach from joining the Pelicans. ANALYSIS: Vaughn withdrew his name from the Pelicans' head coaching search, and the franchise instead opted to hire Phoenix Suns assistant Willie Green, who will be formally announced as the head coach this week, per Fischer.
NBAthebirdwrites.com

Willie Green officially named New Orleans head coach, feels right candidate to lead Pelicans

The Pelicans have made it official: Willie Green will be standing on the sidelines as the eighth head coach in New Orleans franchise history when the 2021-22 season begins. “After an extensive and collaborative search, Willie stood out among an impressive group of candidates as the best person to lead our team moving forward,” said Pelicans Governor Gayle Benson. “We are very happy to welcome Willie as our new head coach and we look forward to working with him to guide our team on the court as we work towards bringing a championship to New Orleans.”
NBAbrightsideofthesun.com

Suns replace Willie Green with long-time Williams assistant, Bryan Gates

Per a national report, the Phoenix Suns have hired Bryan Gates to the coaching staff to work under Monty Williams alongside Mark Bryant, Randy Ayers and Brian Randle. Gates takes the position vacated by lead assistant Willie Green, who left to be the head coach of the Pelicans. Which is...
NBANBA

Willie Green’s ability to connect with players one reason Pelicans targeted him as head coach

The incoming text messages of an NBA front-office executive must be fascinating to read – particularly during the offseason – but this was a bit different from fielding trade ideas and proposals. As New Orleans began the process of finding a new head coach in late June and July, Pelicans Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin started seeing numerous, unsolicited advice in texts from players he got to know in previous NBA stops. The messages delivered an ardent, common theme: “Griff, you need to hire Willie Green.”
NBANBA

Willie Green: Pelicans are 'really close to taking the next step'

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — New Pelicans coach Willie Green sees New Orleans as a team on the cusp of contending — a conclusion he explains by referencing his past two years with the Phoenix Suns. “This situation actually reminds me a lot of Phoenix,” Green said during his formal introduction...
