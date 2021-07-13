Do You Have The Right Stuff To Be A CEO?
In my four decades of leadership consulting and coaching, I’ve come across a wide range of CEOs. At one end of the spectrum are those with a wonderful blend of people smarts, business savvy, and a knack for building a make-a-difference business. At the other end are misfits who are CEOs in title only. Some of them can talk a pretty good game, and they might have even been successful in previous roles. But they crash and burn. That’s why the average shelf life of CEOs is only about five years.www.forbes.com
