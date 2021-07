Following a major shakeup, Félix "xQc" Lengyel won't be returning to Twitch until he is sure that his streams are "good" again. There's a quote that goes "we are each our own worst critic," yet this doesn't quite apply to xQc's situation. The streamer certainly courts controversy from time to time on Twitch, such as the instance when he was banned from the streaming service for stream-sniping the competition in Fall Guys. He expressed regret for his decision to spoil the event as he thought it would be "funny" but misconstrued how the outcome could have been considered. It's possibly thanks to this high-profile ban that xQc has become conscious of other occurrences that might be bending the Terms of Service on Twitch. He was one of the numerous men that took issue with the hot tub meta, where mostly female streamers chatted and played games with their audience while sitting in a pool in their swimsuits.