Tucker Carlson teases 'new evidence' of voter fraud in Georgia's Fulton County

Fox News host Tucker Carlson said he will examine "new evidence" of voter fraud in Fulton County, Georgia, on his show Wednesday. He told his audience Monday he has not done "many segments" on voter fraud since January, which included the U.S. Capitol riot and President Joe Biden's inauguration, noting how there have been multiple unfounded claims. But Carlson also said there is good reason to explore some of the allegations more than eight months after the November election.