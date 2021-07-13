Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Malaysia’s Carsome, Tycoon Patrick Grove’s Catcha Group To Take ICar Asia Private In $200 Million Deal

By Jonathan Burgos
Posted by 
Forbes
Forbes
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Malaysia-based used car platform Carsome Group said Tuesday it has partnered with Catcha Group—controlled by tycoon Patrick Grove—to take Australian-listed rival iCar Asia private in a deal valued at $200 million. Under the proposed deal, Carsome will buy 19.9% of iCar Asia from Catcha in a share swap that will...

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

Forbes

Forbes

252K+
Followers
61K+
Post
174M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Cheng
Person
Patrick Grove
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catcha Group#Southeast Asia#Carsome Group#Australian#Icar Asia#Frontier Digital Ventures#Iflix#Chinese#Tencent
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Country
Malaysia
News Break
Cars
Country
Thailand
Country
Singapore
Related
Businessmilwaukeesun.com

Is Flipkart fairly valued?

By Lee Kah WhyeSingapore, July 26 (ANI): Earlier this month, India's ecommerce giant Flipkart announced a round of funding from various global investors which raised another USD 3.6 billion for the mega-unicorn, taking its value to USD 37.8 billion. This is likely to be the last pre-IPO shareholding opportunity as it is expected to go public later this year.
EconomyPosted by
pymnts

Southeast Asia's Delivery Service Ninja Van Considers Going Public

Ninja Van, the Southeast Asian delivery group utilizing motorcycles, might be going for an initial public offering (IPO) after a valuation of $1 billion, Financial Times (FT) reports. Ninja Van, aside from being backed by Facebook founder Eduardo Severin, has seen growth in revenue and orders because of the eCommerce...
StocksInvestorPlace

Coupang Stock Has Real Breakout Potential as the Company Expands in Asia

After a rough start following its initial public offering, Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) stock has been in a narrow trading range between $38 – $45. Its lack of real movement either way is puzzling. On July 12, inews24 posted that Coupang will acquire the trademark for “Coupang Biz.” If true, the retailer’s...
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Financial Services Consulting Market Giants Spending Is Going to Boom with Bain & Company, KPMG, Deloitte

The up-to-date coverage of the latest report Global Financial Services Consulting Market provides a detailed synopsis as well as a consistent evaluation of accurate profits over the forecasted timespan. Current trends, industry analysis, and growth development represented in the report are of great help for the new industry players entering the market. This market research report includes an in-depth analysis of global and regional markets with the understanding given for variation in the growth of the industry in particular regions, giving a specific investigation of the market status, venture plans, establishment and usage, value patterns.
Public Healthwsau.com

Malaysia’s total coronavirus infections rise above 1 million

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysia’s total coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic surpasssed 1 million on Sunday after the country’s health ministry reported a record 17,045 new coronavirus cases. The total number of infections in the country stood at 1,013,438. (Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Christian...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

PropertyGuru, Southeast Asia's Leading Digital Property Marketplace Group, Plans To Go Public In Partnership With Bridgetown 2

PropertyGuru Pte. Ltd. ("PropertyGuru" or "the Company"), Southeast Asia's leading property technology ("PropTech") company 1, and Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited (BTNB) ("Bridgetown 2"), a special purpose acquisition company formed by Pacific Century Group ("Pacific Century") and Thiel Capital LLC ("Thiel Capital"), announced today that they have entered into a business combination agreement. Upon closing, the combined company is expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE").
BusinessNBC San Diego

More Money Chases Indian Tech Start-Ups as Investors Shun Chinese Names

At a time when investors are selling Chinese technology stocks, more money is chasing Indian start-ups. Shares of food-delivery app Zomato soared as much as 82% in their debut on the National Stock Exchange of India. "I think Zomato's successful IPO might open the floodgates," said Anirudh Suri, founding partner...
BusinessBusiness Insider

Azimut Announces Closing of $28.75 Million Bought Deal Private Placement Financing

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/. LONGUEUIL, QC, July 16, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Azimut Exploration Inc. ("Azimut" or the "Company") (TSXV: AZM) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced bought deal private placement financing (the "Offering") for total gross proceeds of approximately $28.75 million, consisting of 3,463,900 common shares of the Company that qualify as "flow-through shares" (within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and section 359.1 of the Taxation Act (Québec)) (the "FT Shares") at a price of $3.32 per FT Share and 9,078,472 common shares of the Company on a non-flow-through basis (the "Shares" and, together with the FT Shares, the "Offered Shares") at a price of $1.90 per Share, which includes the exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase 1,973,172 additional Shares.
MarketsNBC Philadelphia

SPACs Are Targeting Southeast Asia's Start-Ups and Investors Are Taking Note

More than 40 SPACs — or special purpose acquisition companies — are targeting the region, according to Vinnie Lauria, managing partner at early-stage venture capital firm Golden Gate Ventures. Other late-stage investors, including private equity players, are taking note and writing large checks in the region, he said. SPACs are...
Businesskitco.com

Sweden's EQT taking U.S. waste manager Covanta private in $5.3 billion deal

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Covanta Holding Corporation is to be taken private by Sweden-based investment firm EQT, with the U.S. waste management firm valued at $5.3 billion including debt in Wednesday's announcement. The deal, to be completed by EQT Infrastructure Fund V, is expected to aid Covanta's expansion, including outside of the...
BusinessMetro International

China market regulator approves Tencent’s $3.5 billion deal to take Sogou private

(Reuters) – China’s antitrust regulator unconditionally approved on Tuesday Tencent Holdings Ltd’s plan to take the country’s no.3 search engine Sogou Inc private in a $3.5 billion deal. Reuters had reported the pending approval in April by State Administration of Market Regulation (SAMR). The deal, announced in September, was for...
BusinessTechCrunch

Carsome Group will acquire iCar Asia in a deal worth $200M

Carsome has agreed to acquire 19.9% of iCar Asia from Malaysia internet conglomerate Catcha Group. In exchange, Catcha Group will become a shareholder in Carsome Group. Carsome and Catcha Group have also made a joint proposal to iCar Asia’s directors to buy the rest of the company from its shareholders.

Comments / 0

Community Policy