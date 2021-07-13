Malaysia’s Carsome, Tycoon Patrick Grove’s Catcha Group To Take ICar Asia Private In $200 Million Deal

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/. LONGUEUIL, QC, July 16, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Azimut Exploration Inc. ("Azimut" or the "Company") (TSXV: AZM) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced bought deal private placement financing (the "Offering") for total gross proceeds of approximately $28.75 million, consisting of 3,463,900 common shares of the Company that qualify as "flow-through shares" (within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and section 359.1 of the Taxation Act (Québec)) (the "FT Shares") at a price of $3.32 per FT Share and 9,078,472 common shares of the Company on a non-flow-through basis (the "Shares" and, together with the FT Shares, the "Offered Shares") at a price of $1.90 per Share, which includes the exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase 1,973,172 additional Shares.