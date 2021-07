What became obvious last Sunday when the Azzurri won the Euro Cup is that not only does Italy have the continent’s best soccer team, but the Italian presence in New York is wide and deep. Enthusiasm in New York for the squadra d’Italia surprised no one, and La Cucina Italiana USA presented this pre-finals guide to watching the game at various restaurants around the city. As expected, the respective eateries on Sunday did not disappoint in turnout and enthusiasm. Perhaps less expected were other celebrations that took place around New York with an array of Italian presence in New York on glorious parade. Here are a few examples of the bigger celebrations as well as an ongoing tribute to the Azzurri in pizza form: