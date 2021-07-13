Cancel
South Africa deploys military to quell violence after former president jailed

By Kaelan Deese, Washington Examiner
denvergazette.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouth African President Cyril Ramaphosa deployed the military on Monday to quell violent protests and looting that followed the jailing of former leader Jacob Zuma. At least six people have died, and 500 people have been arrested since Zuma, president from 2008 to 2018, turned himself in to police last week. Ramaphosa announced Monday night that military forces had been deployed in the Gauteng province and Zuma's home province of KwaZulu-Natal.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Zuma
Person
Nelson Mandela
Person
Cyril Ramaphosa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Forces#Apartheid#Johannesburg#South African#Indian
