Street paving will begin on Monday, August 2nd, 2021. Portions of the following streets are scheduled to be paved: West Lebanon Avenue, West Trollinger Avenue, Franz Court, Longbrook Drive, and Running Brook Drive. Pin Oak Court and Atkinson Avenue are scheduled to be patched as well. The contractor for the project, Sharpe Brothers, will notify residents in the areas they will be working with approximately 48 hours notice. Work will begin on W. Trollinger Avenue and W. Lebanon Avenue between Williamson Avenue and Holt Street on August 2nd with the other streets to be paved immediately afterwards. Work includes completing adjustments, milling, and paving. Additional work will be completed on Atkinson Avenue in September to address subgrade and asphalt issues.