TNT's Mikey Williams, 4th overall pick, arrives in Manila

By Philip Matel
ESPN
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMikey Williams, the fourth overall pick of the PBA Season 46 Rookie Draft, arrived in the Philippines from the U.S. early Tuesday morning, TNT team manager Gabby Cui told ESPN5. The multi-faceted point guard will have to undergo 10-day quarantine based on Philippine government protocols and will get an RT-PCR...

