First Alert: Humidity and afternoon storm chances continue

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Get ready for additional heat and humidity this week with daily storm chances in the forecast. Not much changes ahead of your Tuesday. Regardless of your plans, the humidity will be felt once again as you step out the door at any point today. Highs quickly climb into the upper 80s on the beaches and the lower 90s inland, not to mention, the humidity will make it feel even warmer. Along with the hot and humid day ahead, a few scattered showers and storms will be possible today. It’s not a washout but someone picks up on those showers and storms at 30% this afternoon.