Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Is Now The Time To Buy Into Virgin Galactic, Disney, Or Creatd Stock?

By Shivdeep Dhaliwal
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3muP1S_0avBY5QD00

The following three stocks are on the radar of retail investors and day traders early Monday:

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPCE): The Sir Richard Branson-founded space tourism company was the most discussed name on r/WallStreetBets or WSB early Tuesday.

On Sunday, Branson shot off to the edge of space onboard the company’s Unity 22 vehicle as a part of a test crew.

Virgin Galactic filed for a $500 million offering of common stock on Monday, which led to a reversal in stock prices on the same day.

The company’s shares closed 17.3% lower at $40.69 in the regular session and rose 1.01% to $41.10 in the after-hours trading.

Since the year began, Virgin Galactic shares have risen 71.5%.

Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS): The diversified mass media and entertainment behemoth was among the most discussed on WSB on Monday night. The company was also trending on Stocktwits and featured on the list of top 10 trending streams.

On Monday, it was reported that Marvel’s “Black Widow'' collected $60 million for its debut weekend on Disney+, a subscription video-on-demand service. Box office sales worldwide amounted to $158 million.

The news of the Black Widow’s success helped buoy the company’s stock. Options traders have also noted the sentiment shift as they hammered Disney call contracts and continued to enter trades on Monday buying call contracts worth $549,712.

Also on Monday, Disney said that beginning Aug. 13 monthly and annual subscription prices of ESPN+ will see a hike to $6.99 and $69.99 respectively from the previous $5.99 a month and $59.99 a year.

Disney shares closed 4.15% higher at $184.38 on Monday in the regular session and rose almost 0.2% in the after-hours trading. The company’s shares have risen 1.8% since 2021 began.

Creatd Inc (NASDAQ:CRTD): The company, formerly known as Jerrick Media Holdings, Inc, is focused on content distribution through its platform Vocal as well as on e-commerce and digital communities.

Late last month, Creatd announced it had ended the quarter with more than 31,500 subscribers to its premium Vocal+ service.

On Monday night, Creatd was the most discussed name on Stocktwits and topped the list of trending streams.

Creatd shares spiked Monday after garnering interest from the retail trading community as they noted high short interest in the stock.

As per Marketbeat, Creatd has a short interest of 41.93% of the float. The stock trades with a float of 7.8 million, which is relatively small and allows for rapid movements.

On Friday, Creatd shares closed 33.17% higher at $5.58 in the regular session and spiked another 28.32% in the after-hours to $7.16. The shares have risen 34.1% on a year-to-date basis.

Comments / 0

Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
11K+
Followers
59K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
Person
Richard Branson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock Prices#Creatd Stock#Spce#Wsb#Unity 22#Marvel#The Black Widow#Espn#Creatd Inc Lrb#Crtd#Marketbeat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
News Break
Disney
Related
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Cramer Says Affirm Is A Buy Despite Apple Threat

Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM) is a “good company” and the stock is a buy at current price levels, CNBC "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer said on Wednesday as shares of the fintech company fell for the second day in a row. What Happened: Shares of San Francisco-based Affirm, a company...
StocksBenzinga

Could GameStop's Stock Be Nearing Make It Or Break It Time?

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) shares are traded lower Thursday. The stock was a WallStreetBets favorite and seems to have lost some gas since its initial run-up. After hitting an intraday low of $159.48, shares closed at $166.82. GameStop Daily Chart Analysis. Shares have been sliding downwards and are nearing potential support...
Entrepreneur

3 Breakout Stocks to Buy Now

After this week’s incredible recovery in the market that obliterated any bears who were caught offsides, there are several stocks breaking out to new highs that could be worth a look at this time. Breakouts are always a great way to gauge the overall level of bullishness in the market, which is why it's so nice to see some of the biggest names in the market making constructive moves after plenty of negative sentiment dominating headlines on Monday. What’s nice about buying stocks at breakout levels is that there is little to no overhead resistance, which means they could trend nicely if they can hold onto their gains at new highs.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

6 Stocks To Watch Today As Bitcoin Regains Momentum

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) traded nearly 12% higher in the early hours of Monday, here are six stocks to look out for today as the apex cryptocurrency regains its upwards momentum. MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR): The business intelligence company led by Michael Saylor is a Bitcoin play. Last month, the company said...
MySanAntonio

MarketBeat Ranks 10 Most Upgraded Stocks by Wall Street Analysts in June 2021

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (PRWEB) July 24, 2021. MarketBeat, a leading source for stock market data and research tools, published its monthly list of The 10 Most Upgraded Stocks by Wall Street Analysts in June 2021 this week. Each year, MarketBeat tracks more than 165,000 distinct ratings and recommendations issued by...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Coca-Cola, Microsoft Or Apple?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”. That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why a stock is moving. Analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when...
StocksInvestorPlace

Tesla Earnings on Deck: 7 Things TSLA Stock Investors Will Be Watching

One of the most highly anticipated earnings reports is scheduled to be released on Monday after close. For investors in Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and TSLA stock, this earnings report will be one to watch closely. Today, shares of TSLA stock traded down approximately 1% at the time of writing. Investors appear...
Stocksinvestmentu.com

Snowflake Stock Forecast: IPO Superstar

The current Snowflake stock forecast is bullish and the company has recently been on analysts “hot tech stock” lists. Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) is a cloud computing-based data warehousing company based in Bozeman, Montana. Snowflake was founded in July of 2012 and became a publicly traded company in October of 2014. Mike Speiser was the founding investor and first CEO who partnered with Benoit Dageville, Thierry Cruanes and Marcin Zukowski to build the company. Together, they created a future for companies in which data was the main component to drive better outcomes.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys 371,702 Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) by 761.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 420,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 371,702 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kingsoft Cloud were worth $16,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Aerospace & Defenseitechpost.com

SpaceX Stock: Can You Invest in It Before IPO?

Space Exploration Technologies Corp., coomonly known as SpaceX, is Elon Musk's rocket company that has started to gain more public prominence as of late. Although SpaceX has not opened for initial public offering just yet, investors can still indirectly get a slice of the revolutionary space company. Find out several options investory can indirectly secure SpaceX stocks.
Posted by
The Motley Fool

Is Etsy Stock a Buy Now?

There's no question that the pandemic has created unique business opportunities. Many businesses have benefited, while others have struggled. Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) is a company that benefited greatly from the pandemic, and it's classified as a "stay-at-home stock." But is Etsy a company that has no future and simply benefited from selling a ton of masks over the past year -- or is it a long-term investment to consider for your growth portfolio?
Posted by
Benzinga

Is It Time To Buy Carnival Stock?

When markets are trending lower, the bears are in charge. There isn’t enough demand to absorb all of the supply, which forces the price lower. The opposite is true in an uptrend. There isn’t enough supply to satisfy all of the demand and this forces the price higher. The bulls are in charge.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why I'm Buying More Disney Stock

Streaming is the future and Disney has built a streaming giant. With streaming, Disney can offer deeper, more engaging content to niche customers. Engaging content will make the direct-to-consumer model even more valuable. Disney (NYSE:DIS) has been on an epic run this century, buying Pixar, Marvel, and Lucasfilm and then...
Investor's Business Daily

Virgin Galactic Holdings Stock Clears For Takeoff, Hitting 80-Plus RS Rating

On Tuesday, Virgin Galactic Holdings (SPCE) hit an important technical milestone, seeing its Relative Strength (RS) Rating jump into the 80-plus percentile with an improvement to 87, up from 77 the day before. The volatile space stock has pulled back in recent weeks following Jeff Bezo's space company Blue Origin successfully completed its first crewed flight. Virgin Atlantic's July 12 announcement of additional stock sale may have also added to recent selloff.

Comments / 0

Community Policy