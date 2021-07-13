Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

USD/JPY consolidates in a range below mid-110.00s, US CPI awaited

By Haresh Menghani
FXStreet.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUSD/JPY was seen oscillating in a range through the first half of the trading action on Tuesday. COVID-19 jitters, subdued USD demand, softer US bond yields collaborated to cap the upside. Hawkish Fed expectations should help limit any meaningful slide ahead of the US CPI report. The USD/JPY pair lacked...

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Inflation#Treasury Department#Us Dollar#Usd#Jpy#Usd Jpy#Hawkish Fed#European#Japanese#Us Treasury#North American#Fed Chair
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
U.S. Department of the Treasury
Related
MarketsFXStreet.com

Dollar ends flat on profit taking after mixed U.S. data

The greenback traded mixed against its peers on Friday as investors booked profits ahead of month end from usd's recent rise and on caution ahead of next week's FOMC rate decision. Reuters reported U.S. business activity grew at a moderate pace for a second straight month in July amid supply...
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar, yen rise as risk sentiment declines ahead of Fed

* Surge in Delta variant, drop in Chinese stocks sour market mood * Aussie in doldrums as local cases rise despite broad lockdown * Bitcoin eyes $40,000 after report Amazon to accept it as payment By Kevin Buckland TOKYO, July 26 (Reuters) - The safe-harbour yen and dollar started the week firmer against riskier currencies like the Aussie as rising COVID-19 cases and a decline in Asian equities set a cautious tone ahead of the Federal Reserve's meeting this week. The yen rose about 0.5% to 81.08 per Australian dollar on Monday, while the dollar gained 0.2% to $0.7351 per Aussie, approaching an almost eight-month high of $0.72895 reached last week. Against the dollar, the yen added 0.2% to 110.32, helped by a decline in U.S. Treasury yields. The euro rose 0.1% to $1.17795, stabilizing after its drop last week to the lowest since early April at $1.1752. The dollar index, which measures the currency against six major peers, slipped slightly to 92.833 due to pressure from the euro and yen, but was still close to last week's 3-1/2-month high of 93.194. It has gained nearly 4% from a recent low on May 25 as an improving U.S. economy bolstered the outlook for the Fed to start paring asset purchases as early as this year. Commonwealth Bank of Australia projects the dollar can continue to strengthen this week on the possibility of the Fed moving a step closer to tapering at the conclusion of its two-day policy meeting on Wednesday. "We expect the FOMC to drop 'substantial' from 'substantial further progress'," in its guidance on the necessary conditions for the labour market before removing monetary support, CBA strategist Joseph Capurso wrote in a client note. "Removing 'substantial' will signal the FOMC believes it will soon be appropriate to taper asset purchases," setting up a possible announcement of a taper in September, he said. The risk to such an outlook is the rise in COVID-19 cases in the United States, coming after the Fed at its last meeting on June 16 dropped a reference to the coronavirus as a drag on the economy. "Overall, the Fed is expected to hold a rather neutral stance before the Jackson Hole symposium in late August, while risks are biased to dovish side given the Delta variant spread," Mizuho Bank strategist Ken Cheung wrote in a report. The dollar index eked out a 0.2% gain last week, benefiting from a safe-haven bid on fears a surge in infections of the fast-spreading Delta variant could derail the global recovery, but paring those gains as strong U.S. earnings lifted stocks to record highs. The risks from the Delta variant continue to rise globally, with top infectious disease official Anthony Fauci saying some Americans may need booster shots amid new mask mandates and a surge in new cases. China reported its highest number of cases since the end of January, while new infections have also spiked in Japan, where Tokyo is currently hosting the Olympics. Australia's most populous state of New South Wales, home to Sydney, reported a rise in new COVID-19 cases on Monday despite a weeks-long stay-at-home order. Meanwhile, MSCI index of Asia-Pacific stocks excluding Japan sank 2% on Monday, as Chinese blue chips slumped 3.8%. However, cryptocurrencies were buoyed on Monday after London's City A.M. newspaper cited an un-named "insider" on the weekend as saying that Amazon is looking to accept bitcoin payments by year-end. The report followed Twitter boss Jack Dorsey's comment on Friday that the digital currency is a "big part" of the social-media firm's future. Bitcoin extended its gains from near $29,000 last week to push back to the cusp of $40,000 on Monday for the first time since mid-June. It last traded about 8.5% higher at $38,455. Smaller rival ether was last up 6.8% at $2,344.08, recovering from as low as $1,717.17 last week. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 0605 GMT Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Euro/Dollar $1.1781 $1.1769 +0.11% -3.57% +1.1785 +1.1764 Dollar/Yen 110.3150 110.5500 -0.25% +6.76% +110.5750 +110.2700 Euro/Yen.
Businesspoundsterlinglive.com

Pound-Dollar Week Ahead Forecast: Lower Range Takes Hold as Fed, U.S. Data Set Direction

- With floor extending to 1.3567, potentially lower. Money transfer specialist rates (indicative): 1.3639-1.3667. More information on securing specialist rates, here. The Pound-to-Dollar exchange rate was rattled last week and now risks becoming confined to a much reduced trading range over the coming days, with the outcome hinged on the market’s reading of Wednesday’s Federal Reserve (Fed) decision and a pending flurry of U.S. economic data.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

U.S. stocks, dollar sluggish, all eyes on Fed meet this week

NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. stocks slipped from record highs on Monday and the dollarsoftened as investors cashed in on recent gains and turnedtheir focus to the Federal Reserve's policy meeting, startingTuesday, for clues on the outlook for monetary policy. But declines in U.S. shares were slim compared with lossesin...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD daily outlook: Downside risks are still in play

The central bank confirmed that they will stick to their ultra-loose monetary policy until inflation rises to 2% "well ahead" of their forecast period, which translates to around 12-18 months. With inflation remaining low, this dampened hiking expectations, which could become a major contributor to further weakness in the pair.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold gains as focus shifts to Fed meeting

* Dollar index down 0.2% against its rivals (Recasts, adds comment, updates prices) July 26 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose on Monday as a softer dollar and concerns that rising coronavirus cases could stall economic recovery lifted demand for the safe-haven metal, while investors awaited the Federal Reserve meeting for policy cues.
Currenciespoundsterlinglive.com

Euro-Dollar Week Ahead Forecast: Fed Tests Resilience as Eurozone GDP Eyed

Money transfer specialist rates (indicative): 1.1679-1.1703. More information on securing specialist rates, here. The Euro has weathered recent market turbulence better than many other currencies but may see its resilience tested again this week by the Federal Reserve (Fed), which dominates the currency market agenda ahead of Friday’s eagerly-awaited Eurozone GDP data for last quarter.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

AUD/USD downside compelling for the days ahead

AUD/USD downside expectations as the markets buy into the US dollar. The FOMC and domestic CPI data will be the focus for the week ahead. AUD/USD is starting the week off flat in a quiet beginning to what is expected to bring plenty of actin considering what is at stake in the Federal Open Market Committee.
Marketsdailyforex.com

GBP/USD Forex Signal: Stuck in Mid-Term Flat Consolidation

Last Wednesday’s GBP/USD signals were not triggered as there was no bearish price action when the price first reached the resistance level identified at 1.3690. Trades must be entered prior to 5pm London time today only. Short Trade Idea. Short entry following a bearish price action reversal on the H1...
Retaildailyforex.com

GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Important Week for GBP/USD

The rebound gains reached the 1.3787 resistance level, and is settling around the 1.3748 level at the beginning of this trading. The case of risk appetite with some weak US data contributed to the gains for the currency pair. Sterling's gains were halted after the improvement in British retail sales numbers were offset by weakness in IHS Markit PMI numbers for June and July.
MarketsDailyFx

Gold Price Outlook Dependent on Federal Reserve Forward Guidance

The price of gold consolidates ahead of the Federal Reserve interest rate decision on July 28 as the central bank is expected to retain the current policy, but a change in the forward guidance for monetary policy may produce headwinds for bullion if the central bank shows a greater willingness to scale back its emergency measures.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Fed meeting may test low U.S. Treasury yields

CHICAGO, July 26 (Reuters) - The $22 trillion market for U.S. Treasury securities may get a reality check from the Federal Reserve this week following a plunge in interest rates that bucked expectations of higher yields this year as the economy rebounds from the COVID-19 pandemic. Yields, which move inversely...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar adds to last week's gains as greenback slides

* Canadian dollar strengthens 0.2% against the greenback * Price of U.S. oil rise 0.1% * Canadian bond yields were little changed across the curve TORONTO, July 26 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged higher against its broadly weaker U.S. counterpart on Monday as investors awaited a Federal Reserve meeting this week, with the loonie adding to last week's advance. The U.S. dollar fell against a basket of major currencies, while oil , one of Canada's major exports, was up 0.1% at $72.12 a barrel as the prospect of tight supply offset fears that the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant would crimp demand. The Fed is due to make an interest rate decision on Wednesday. Also on Wednesday, the Canadian Consumer Price Index Report for June is set for release. The CPI data will include updated weights for the basket of goods and services in the index, with shifts including a higher weighting for the shelter component as housing prices soar. The Canadian dollar was trading 0.2% higher at 1.2534 to the greenback, or 79.78 U.S. cents, after gaining 0.4% last week. Still, speculators have slashed their bullish bets on the currency to the lowest level since April, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday. As of July 20, net long positions had fallen to 12,915 contracts from 26,376 in the prior week. Canadian government bond yields were little changed across the curve, with the 10-year up less than half a basis point at 1.211%. Last Tuesday, it touched a 5-month low at 1.104%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
MarketsFXStreet.com

Stretched dollar remains firm

The US dollar was strong last week, even though it ended up slightly lower against the Canadian dollar. Sterling fell to new six-month lows while the euro recorded its lowest level since late March, and the Australian dollar fell to new lows for the year. Led by a 2% fall in the South African rand, with the bulk of the sell-off coming after the central bank kept policy rates unchanged, which is now lower on the year, most emerging market currencies weakened. The Russian rouble was the strongest in that space, though the lion's share of the gains came before the central bank hiked its key rate by 100 bp to 6.5% ahead of the weekend.
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CAD advances towards 1.2600 as falling WTI offsets weaker US dollar

USD/CAD attempts another bounce to recapture 1.2600. The spot shrugs off risk-aversion, DXY weakness amid falling WTO prices. 1.2525 is the level to beat for the bears if the 200-DMA barrier caps the upside. USD/CAD is advancing towards 1.2600, snapping last week’s downbeat momentum, unperturbed by the risk-off market mood.

Comments / 0

Community Policy