Suffice it to say, there are some overwhelmingly stress-inducing events happening in the world right now. And because of that, many are seeking moments of peace wherever they can. Though aspects of life are returning to normal, some people still may not feel comfortable or be able to blow off steam in their usual ways, such as spending time with family or traveling. Fortunately, though, there are other effective methods for soothing those anxious feelings from home, including a few yoga poses for relaxation that you don't have to be a yogi to try.