McColl’s Marks 120-Year Anniversary

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConvenience store chain McColl’s Retail Group has launched a campaign to mark its 120-year anniversary. As part of the celebrations, banners and window posters will be erected in store, and a series of competitions will be launched on social media giving shoppers a chance to win vouchers and other prizes. McColl’s’16,000 staff will also receive a celebratory staff discount and a box of toffees, each in recognition of founder ‘Toffee Bob’ McColl.

