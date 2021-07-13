McColl’s Marks 120-Year Anniversary

Following a surge in online sales during 2020, UK shoppers are predicted to further increase their spending as new data forecasts £120.48bn of online purchases in 2021. The VoucherCodes.co.uk Life after Covid: Prospects for online retailing, physical stores, and how we pay report, carried out by the Centre of Retail Research (CRR), examines the impact of the pandemic on both online and offline retailing. It also looks ahead to 2021 and 2022 to understand how online sales will be impacted as the UK recuperates from Covid.