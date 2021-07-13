McColl’s Marks 120-Year Anniversary
Convenience store chain McColl’s Retail Group has launched a campaign to mark its 120-year anniversary. As part of the celebrations, banners and window posters will be erected in store, and a series of competitions will be launched on social media giving shoppers a chance to win vouchers and other prizes. McColl’s’16,000 staff will also receive a celebratory staff discount and a box of toffees, each in recognition of founder ‘Toffee Bob’ McColl.www.kamcity.com
