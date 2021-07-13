Cancel
There is no fundamental case justifying the drop in yields and equities – UBS

By FXStreet Insights Team
FXStreet.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUS 10-year Treasury yields have been falling on concerns over the spread of COVID-19 variants, a possible peak in growth momentum, and worries over earlier Fed tightening. But economists at UBS do not think the fundamental case for lower yields is convincing – they think technical factors have pushed yields down.

