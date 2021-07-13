USD to strengthen meaningfully on higher shorter-dated US rates or more significant global slowdown – HSBC
The USD’s strength in the aftermath of the June FOMC decision has been significant and broad-based. Yet, we are still in the last stretch of the USD’s cyclical decline which has yet to reach a turning point. Higher shorter-dated US rates or a more significant global slowdown would be the key catalysts for the USD to strengthen more meaningfully, in the view of economists at HSBC.www.fxstreet.com
