The Ritter Sport Mini bars are the latest product offering from the brand that is focused on providing consumers with a way to satiate their craving for high-quality chocolate in a portioned manner. The bars come in four flavor options including Whole Hazelnuts, Cornflake, Butter Biscuit and Alpine Milk Chocolate, which are priced at 60p for a 33-gram duo pack or two for £1. The bars are likely to be a hit amongst consumers seeking out a quick treat that suits their lifestyle.