Police reports include home invasion arrest in Athens

By Tim Bryant
 13 days ago
A Stephens County man arrested in Athens is the suspect in a recent home invasion in Franklin County: Allijah Banks is 33 years old, from Toccoa. He was arrested driving what Athens-Clarke County Police say was a stolen car. The arrest was made on Dougherty Street in Athens. The reported home invasion, in which a female victim was assaulted, happened last weekend near Carnesville.

A Franklin County man is arrested on child porn charges in Stephens County: Wage Wagner is 53 years old, from Carnesville. He was, at last report, being held in the Stephens County jail, with bond set at more than $100 thousand.

Gwinnett County Police are investigating after a man and woman are found shot to death at a home in Lawrenceville.

Athens, GA
WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

NE Ga roundup: Forsyth man sentenced in Athens, Oconee Co GOP meets

A man from Monroe County is sentenced in Clarke County Superior Court: 25 year-old Donald Wright gets two years in prison, his punishment for stalking charges in Athens, charges that were leveled by a former girlfriend. University of Georgia political scientist Charles Bullock is among the speakers at tonight’s meeting...
Boat capsizes, man missing in Habersham Co

Crews are searching for a man whose capsized boat was found at a north Georgia reservoir after storms passed through the area. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources said they got reports of a possible drowning at a small city waterworks reservoir near Mount Airy. The missing man had not been heard from since late Thursday evening, when severe storms came through the area.
Detroit shooting: 7 shot during candlelight vigil for man killed in hit-and-run, police say

DETROIT — Seven people are in the hospital after gunfire erupted at a candlelight vigil for a man who died in a hit-and-run, Detroit police said. According to WDIV and WXYZ, the shooting occurred shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday near Asbury Park and McNichols Road, where at least 100 people were paying tribute to a man who had died. A man in a Chevrolet Camaro began firing into the crowd, and some people shot back at the vehicle, police said.

