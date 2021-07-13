Police reports include home invasion arrest in Athens

A Stephens County man arrested in Athens is the suspect in a recent home invasion in Franklin County: Allijah Banks is 33 years old, from Toccoa. He was arrested driving what Athens-Clarke County Police say was a stolen car. The arrest was made on Dougherty Street in Athens. The reported home invasion, in which a female victim was assaulted, happened last weekend near Carnesville.

A Franklin County man is arrested on child porn charges in Stephens County: Wage Wagner is 53 years old, from Carnesville. He was, at last report, being held in the Stephens County jail, with bond set at more than $100 thousand.

Gwinnett County Police are investigating after a man and woman are found shot to death at a home in Lawrenceville.

