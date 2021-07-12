Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

InterContinental Energy announces 50 GW Western Australia green hydrogen hub

By Ruchira Singh
spglobal.com
 15 days ago

InterContinental Energy plans to build a 50 GW Western Australia renewable energy hub dedicated to green hydrogen production by 2030, the company told S&P Global Platts July 12. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. According to Brendan Hammond, chairman of the board of the...

www.spglobal.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Green Energy#Western Australia#Hydrogen Production#Gw#S P Global Platts#Mirning Green Energy Ltd#Lng#Areh#Australian#Intercontinental Energy#Cwp Global#Danish#Vestas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Solar Power
Country
Australia
Related
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Shell to buy Inspire Energy in green energy push

July 27 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDSa.L) said on Tuesday it would buy renewable energy retailer Inspire Energy Capital LLC, as the European major looks to expand its renewable power business in the United States. The deal, by the company's unit Shell New Energies U.S. LLC, advances Shell's...
Energy IndustryStreetInsider.com

Capstone Green Energy (CGRN) Wins Multiple Contracts in Austria and Germany

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Capstone Green Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CGRN) announced today that it received orders for several different customers in Austria and Germany to provide its microturbines as part of upgraded and expanded systems at multiple industrial and wastewater treatment plants. The orders, secured by long-time Capstone distributor Wels Strom, are expected to provide reliable, low maintenance energy for these critical infrastructure sites, several of which are repeat Capstone customers.
Energy IndustryRenewableEnergyWorld.com

Are we entering a new era for utility-scale solar?

As someone who has worked in the global solar PV sector for many years, recent reports outlining the huge growth in renewable energies and specifically solar PV, are very encouraging. For example, despite the disruption of the past 12-18 months, in its recent Renewable Energy Market Update, the International Energy...
Economypv-magazine.com

Asia’s largest carport is powered by JinkoSolar

This is a one of its kind flagship project with a 20 MWp installed capacity – the highest in any carport across Asia. This extraordinary feat has been designed and executed by JinkoSolar’s client, KEC International, at their customer’s factory premise. JinkoSolar’s high efficiency panels help offset the grid consumption and facilitate EV charging as well beneath the carport.
Energy IndustryBirmingham Star

Russia ramps up its hydrogen energy ambitions

Russia is building on its 2020 roadmap for hydrogen production over the next decade, announcing a new working group to coordinate the country's hydrogen production and exportation projects. With the development of a new working group, by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, to coordinate hydrogen projects, Russia appears to be...
Energy Industryirei.com

Southern California Gas Co. issues energy hydrogen RFI

Southern California Gas Co. has submitted several research and development initiatives designed to enable low-cost, clean hydrogen to the U.S. Department of Energy’s “Earthshot” Hydrogen Program’s RFI. The submissions are intended to help DOE’s Hydrogen Program prioritize projects that would accelerate clean hydrogen innovations that could reduce emissions, create jobs...
Businessnaturalgasworld.com

French firm to supply tubes for Norwegian CCS project

The tubes will be incorporated into the umbilicals that will remotely control the CCS project's equipment on the seabed. French tubular solutions provider Vallourec has won a contract to deliver some 200 km of tubes for umbilicals for a Norwegian carbon capture and storage (CCS) project, it said on July 27.
Energy Industrymining-technology.com

Rio Tinto signs renewable power deal for Madagascar ilmenite mine

Rio Tinto has signed a 20-year agreement with CrossBoundary Energy (CBE) to purchase renewable power for its QIT Madagascar Minerals (QMM) ilmenite mine in Southern Madagascar. The contract will see the independent power producer build, own and operate a hybrid plant which will include an 8MW solar park and 12MW...
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Canadian Solar raises $100m to fund projects in Brazil

Sino-Canadian solar manufacturer, Canadian Solar, has announced it has secured BRL500 million (US$100 million) from two Brazilian banks to fund the development and construction of solar projects in Brazil. According to a joint press release, the financing facility with banks BTG Pactual and Itaú BBA, will fund “up to 70%...
Energy Industryworldoil.com

Eni grows its European wind and solar presence in clean energy push

(Bloomberg) --Eni SpA expanded its clean-energy business with a pair of wind and solar deals in Spain and France. The transactions are the latest evidence that major oil companies are coming out of the Covid-19 downturn with the intention of channeling extra investment into renewable energy. Eni, like its European peers, has pledged to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by the middle of this century.
Energy Industryspglobal.com

TotalEnergies signs 50 GWh/year renewable PPA with Air Liquide in Belgium

TotalEnergies, through its Belgian subsidiary Lampiris, has signed a corporate power purchase agreement with Air Liquide for the supply of 50 GWh/year of renewable electricity for 15 years, it said July 26. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. TotalEnergies will source the power from...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

SSE, Siemens Gamesa to seek green hydrogen in Ireland, Scotland

LONDON, July 26 (Reuters) - British power generator SSE (SSE.L) and Spanish wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa (SGREN.MC) will explore options to develop green hydrogen from two onshore wind farms in Scotland and Ireland, the companies said on Monday. Many governments see green hydrogen, which is produced from water through...
New York City, NYObserver

State to explore ‘green’ hydrogen

New York plans to explore the potential role of green hydrogen as part of the State’s comprehensive decarbonization strategy. To support this effort to study green hydrogen and its possible applications, the state is collaborating with the National Renewable Energy Laboratory, joining two hydrogen-focused organizations to inform state decision-making and making $12.5 million in funding available for long duration energy storage technologies and demonstration projects that may include green hydrogen. Additionally, the New York Power Authority, collaborating with the Electric Power Research Institute, General Electric and hydrogen supplier Airgas, will undertake an industry-leading green hydrogen demonstration project at NYPA’s natural gas plant on Long Island to evaluate the resource’s potential role in displacing fossil fuels from power generation. At the close of this short-term project, peer-reviewed results will be shared with the industry and public so that key learnings can inform decarbonization efforts. This announcement supports Governor Cuomo’s goal to reduce emissions 85% by 2050, as outlined in the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.
Energy Industrymining.com

Implats Zimbabwe unit plans 185 MW solar power plants

Impala Platinum Holdings Zimbabwe unit Zimplats plans to build two solar power plants with a generation capacity of 185 megawatts to power its operations, the country’s energy regulator said on Monday. The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority said Zimplats, the biggest platinum group metals producer in Zimbabwe applied to build a...
Energy Industryspglobal.com

Australia's first liquid hydrogen shipment to Japan delayed to Oct-Mar

Pandemic delays Suiso Frontier, Kawasaki's special liquid H2 carrier. Pilot project progressing 'well', commercialization by 2030: HESC. Australia's Hydrogen Energy Supply Chain (HESC) expects to export its first liquid hydrogen cargo to Japan, slated to be the country's first commercial liquid hydrogen shipment, between October and March, a spokesperson of the project said July 23, in what will be watched as a test case for establishing a supply chain for the nascent global hydrogen market.

Comments / 0

Community Policy