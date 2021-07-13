Cancel
Asian Stock Market: Scales higher on upbeat Chinese trade data

By Rekha Chauhan
FXStreet.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAsian stocks edged higher on Tuesday as investors cheered upbeat Chinese data. US stocks ended higher at record high levels ahead of US CPI data. Japan warned of concerns over Taiwan amid growing risks from US-China tensions. Asia-pacific stocks locked gains on Tuesday following the record gain on Wall Street...

