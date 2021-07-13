Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
DesignerzCentral

Fendi Fall 2021 Couture Collection

Posted by 
DesignerzCentral
DesignerzCentral
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It was shot by Luca Guadagnino—the Call Me by Your Name director, whose feature films Silvia Venturini Fendi sometimes produces—and scored by Max Richter. Kim Kardashian, who happened to be in town while Jones was filming, got an early preview. In the age of social media when big, beautiful dresses...

www.designerzcentral.com

Comments / 0

DesignerzCentral

DesignerzCentral

New York City, NY
25K+
Followers
6K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Designerz Central single information point strives to deliver 24-7 news and information from all over the world. Our online magazine covers the latest fashion, gossips, TV, entertainment, spoilers, life hacks, styling, fitness tips, and everything readers might need to keep themselves updated from happening in any part of the world.

 https://www.designerzcentral.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Haute Couture#Exercise#Fashion#Eveningwear#Neorealistic Roman
Related
Beauty & Fashionwmagazine.com

Bella and Gigi Hadid And EmRata Take Big Pants, Little Tops to the Extremes

In the late 1990s/early 2000s, as a culture, we collectively decided that being a kandi raver was like, the hottest look. Pairing tiny tops with wide-leg pants became synonymous with the burgeoning dance scene because it was functional: the tiny top kept the raver cool, while the wide pants could hold water bottles and illicit goods. And although the silhouette had been part of hip-hop culture since its inception (most notably, Aaliyah’s iconic uniform), the look really seeped out in the popular style vernacular once parents began clutching their pearls about MDMA overdoses at raves (please party safe, folks). Suddenly, giant UFO pants and bikini tops were everywhere, until they weren’t — but flash forward to 2021, and three harbingers of today’s fashion are bringing rave-style back. Emily Ratajkowski and Bella and Gigi Hadid all recently wore variations on this theme, bringing it out from the Gadzook’s sale rack and into high fashion.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Daily Mail

And the bride wore... Chanel! A retro-inspired wedding dress is the showstopping final look as Daisy Edgar-Jones and Sofia Coppola turn out for the French fashion house's Haute Couture Show in Paris

It was a feast of exquisitely designed gowns and signature tweed at the Chanel Haute Couture Show in Paris today. Normal people actress Daisy Edgar-Jones, director Sofia Coppola and former Vogue editor Anna Wintor led the starry arrivals as the French fashion house showcased its Fall/Winter collection. In keeping with...
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Teen Vogue

Aoki Lee Simmons Made Her Runway Debut at Pyer Moss

The latest Pyer Moss show was an event filled with firsts. Founder Kerby-Jean Raymond made history as the first Black American designer invited to show as part of Paris Couture Fashion Week. But wasn’t the only one having a commendable first time. Harvard student (and now model) Aoki Lee Simmons also made her runway debut.
crfashionbook.com

Every Look From Pyer Moss Fall/Winter 2021 Haute Couture

It's been a big year for Creative Director Kerby Jean-Raymond. After designing Vice President Kamala Harris's "new wave" coat at the 59th Presidential Inauguration, announcing his highly-anticipated return to New York Fashion Week following a two-year hiatus, and becoming the first Black designer invited to show Haute Couture during Paris Couture Week, Jean-Raymond's Pyer Moss has quickly become a cultural phenomenon of American fashion history.
Vanity Fair

Pyer Moss Celebrates Black Invention With Its First Couture Collection

“Where do we go from here?” activist Elaine Brown asked the crowd gathered around the runway. She was quoting Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., but Brown, the one of the female leaders of the Black Panthers, also seemed to be reflecting on the history being made at that moment. Kerby Jean-Raymond, the founder and creator of Pyer Moss, became the first Black designer to officially show on the couture schedule.
glamourmagazine.co.uk

The couture collections are serving the absolute best inspo for our post-pandemic occasionwear needs

Fashion Director at Large with a treble figure denim collection. One of Amazon's #1 best-selling fashion authors. The fashion calendar has been a bit out of sorts recently... biannual IRL fashion weeks were shelved in favour of films or static presentations because of, you know, the pandemic. But now, as regulations relax, the couture shows are the first big fashion moment to make it back onto our IRL schedules. And the opulent, extravagant and down-right dreamy confections that appeared from some of our favourite designers are perfectly timed to give us all the ideas for dressing up, now we are allowed to celebrate and go Out Out. At last!
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Paola Fendi Wore Dresses Designed by Kim Jones and Pierpaolo Piccioli During Her Wedding Weekend in Ibiza

Paola Eulalia Saracino Fendi’s mother always said she would meet a nice boy at the library or in church. “Moms are just always right,” Paola says. “Aram [Warya Ahmed] and I met through very close friends at a church—it just happened to be at Gremio de Brixton, which is a bar underneath St. Matthew’s Church. I knew he liked me when he agreed to dance to Beyoncé with me when no one else was dancing. I had just moved to London, so was very much swooning over his awesome British accent.”
Posted by
Vogue Magazine

Nina Hollein’s Shape-Shifting Fall Collection Is on View in a Frankfurt Museum

Frankfurt Fashion Week debuted last weekend with a mostly-digital lineup of conferences, live-streams, and video presentations. With ongoing COVID restrictions in Germany, physical fashion shows were few and far between, but there was one IRL event that stood out: “Palindrome,” an exhibition at Kunstverein Familie Montez. Featuring clothes by Nina Hollein and paintings by her brother, Philipp Schweiger, “Palindrome” challenges the viewer to approach both fashion and art as somewhat temporal: Hollein specializes in shape-shifting clothes—a skirt becomes a cape, a dress comes with removable sleeves, etc.—while Schweiger’s abstract landscapes are often installed side-by-side, depicting the same scene from two perspectives.
crfashionbook.com

Every Look From Monse's Fall/Winter 2021 Collection

Good morning Upper East Siders, Monse here. Prep school chic perhaps best describes Monse's latest Fall/Winter 2021 collection inspired by HBO Max's reboot of Gossip Girl, which originally aired in 2007. The Gossip Girl-inspired collection used actress, Jordan Alexander as their muse, who plays Julien in the reboot series. The...
fashionista.com

The Best Looks From the Fall 2021 Haute Couture Shows

After a year of primarily virtual debuts, the Fall 2021 Haute Couture shows came back in full force in Paris this week, delivering on a promise of — and desire for — grandeur, excitement and fantasy. The presentations themselves gave us plenty to talk about. There was an impressive Balenciaga...
malemodelscene.net

Rewriting the Rules: LOUIS VUITTON Fall Winter 2021 Collection

Designer Virgil Abloh unveiled LOUIS VUITTON Fall Winter 2021 campaign lensed by fashion photographer Tim Walker, with styling from Ib Kamara. Among the stars of the campaign are Felix Cheong-Macleod, Kai Isaiah Jamal, Kian Cleator, Omar Sesay, and Rohan Dileepkumar. In charge of creative direction were Lina Kutsovskaya and Nick Haymes, with casting direction from Helena Balladino, Piergiorgio Del Moro, and Samuel Ellis Scheinman, and set design by Gary Card. The campaign is set as a life-sized game of chess, and it explores the game’s motifs and metaphors.
Elle

This Season, Couture Came to Play

Style Points is a weekly column about how fashion intersects with the wider world. Your garden-variety couture review will note the history of the form, the craftsmanship behind it, and the acres of infinitesimal details stitched by the petits mains, or artisans, who are helping keep the tradition alive. And along with it, the enduring question: Is couture relevant?

Comments / 0

Community Policy