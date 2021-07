Are you planning to travel to Mallorca, Spain soon? Read our tips below on the things to do in Mallorca with suggested tours!. Mallorca or Majorca is one of the Balearic Islands in Spain. Its beaches, caves, mountains, and medieval ruins are the island’s main highlights. It is a place of discovery with its rich history. Such a spectacle of mountains and nature, full of beautiful places. The nightlife is also an experience not to be missed here! If you want to know more about the places you can visit in Mallorca, continue reading our short guide.