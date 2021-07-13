Nilsen and Miles know how important interaction with fans is for their sport
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Olympian Chris Nilsen is spending the next week and a half in Vermillion training with Derek Miles for the games in Japan. He won the Olympic trials and had been over in Europe competing as a professional where he even won in Poland. And afterwards he enjoyed signing autographs for track and field fans who recognize him as one of the best in the world.www.dakotanewsnow.com
