Vermillion, SD

Nilsen and Miles know how important interaction with fans is for their sport

By Mark Ovenden
dakotanewsnow.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Olympian Chris Nilsen is spending the next week and a half in Vermillion training with Derek Miles for the games in Japan. He won the Olympic trials and had been over in Europe competing as a professional where he even won in Poland. And afterwards he enjoyed signing autographs for track and field fans who recognize him as one of the best in the world.

Comments / 0

