The New York Knicks enter the 2021 NBA offseason with more potential cap space than any other team in the league, as New York can clear out up to $50 million in space if they choose to renounce all of their own free agents. Their primary objective is using that cap space to acquire a superstar. However, the only true max-level player in this year's free-agent class is Kawhi Leonard, who is dealing with a partially torn ACL that may sideline him for the entirety of the 2021-22 season. The potential second-best player in the class is a 36-year-old point guard with a $44 million player option, so there’s no guarantee he’ll ever hit the open market.