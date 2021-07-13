Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Drake Bell: Former Nickelodeon star branded ‘epitome of evil’ by victim during child endangerment sentencing

By Isobel Lewis
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 13 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IKohn_0avBW0wA00

Drake & Josh star Drake Bell has been sentenced after pleading guilty to child endangerment .

In June, the former Nickelodeon star pleaded guilty to felony-attempted endangering of children, as well as a misdemeanour charge of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.

On Monday (12 July), Bell’s sentence was revealed, with the former actor avoiding a jail sentence. Instead, an Ohio judge sentenced him to two years’ probation and 200 hours of community service.

Allegations against Bell were made by a 19-year-old woman, who reported the actor to police in 2018 claiming that he had groomed her since she was 12.

Calling Bell “the epitome of evil”, she claimed in court via Zoom that their conversations became “blatantly sexual” when she turned 15. She added that the pair exchanged explicit photos and Bell sexually abused her while she was underage.

“Jared Drake Bell is a paedophile and that is his legacy,” she concluded her statement.

Bell’s lawyers disputed claims of pictures being exchanged and sexual abuse, claiming that there was no evidence.

Delivering his sentence, judge Timothy McCormick said that “the fact of the matter is your position and celebrity status let you nurture this relationship… you were able to gain access to this child”.

Bell said: “I accept this plea because my conduct was wrong.

“I’m sorry that the victim was harmed in any way, but that was obviously not my intention. I have taken this matter very, very seriously. And again, I just want to apologise to her and anyone else who may have been affected by my actions.”

Bell starred in Drake & Josh , a Nickelodeon sitcom, between 2004 and 2007. He portrayed Drake Parker, while Josh Peck played Parker’s stepbrother Josh Nichols.

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

189K+
Followers
91K+
Post
98M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drake Bell
Person
Josh Peck
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Endangerment#Epitome#Drake Josh
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Nickelodeon
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Cleveland, OHRepublic

Drake Bell receives probation on child endangerment charge

CLEVELAND — Drake Bell, the former star of the popular Nickelodeon show “Drake & Josh,” is was sentenced in Cleveland on Monday to two years’ probation on charges relating to a girl who met him online and attended one of his concerts in Ohio when she was 15. Jared “Drake”...
CelebritiesAnchorage Press

Drake Bell reveals he's married and has a son

Drake Bell has revealed he's been married for "almost" three years and has a son. The 35-year-old actor took to Twitter to clear up "incorrect reports" about his personal life after he pleaded guilty to attempted child endangerment last month. Speculation that Drake is a dad was sparked when he...
Celebritiesclevelandstar.com

Josh Peck addresses Drake Bell's sentencing

Washington [US], July 16 (ANI): Hollywood actor Josh Peck has finally weighed in on his former 'Drake and Josh' co-star Drake Bell having been sentenced this week after pleading guilty to child endangerment charges. Josh spoke on the subject to Variety at the Los Angeles premiere event for Disney Plus's...
Celebritieswmleader.com

Josh Peck reacts to Drake Bell’s child endangerment scandal

Josh Peck is finding a way to navigate his friendship with Drake Bell, who is in the midst of a child endangerment scandal. “It’s upsetting, and it’s an unfortunate situation,” the latter half of “Drake & Josh,” 34, told Variety Thursday. “It’s disappointing.”. Bell, 35, was sentenced Monday to two...
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Josh Peck Speaks Out About Fellow ‘Drake & Josh’ Alum Drake Bell’s Legal Woes: ‘It’s Upsetting’

Former ‘Drake & Josh’ star Josh Peck has reacted to his co-star Drake Bell’s recent sentencing for child endangerment charges. Josh Peck has opened up about his former co-star Drake Bell pleading guilty to attempted child endangerment and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles. “It’s upsetting and it’s an unfortunate situation,” the 34-year-old told reporters on July 15 at the premiere of his upcoming Disney+ adaptation, Turner & Hooch, Variety reported. “It’s disappointing.” The actor starred alongside Drake as his step-brother in the popular Nickelodeon series Drake & Josh, which aired in the early 2000s.
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Drake Bell shares he's been married for years and has a kid

Actor Drake Bell revealed he has been married for the past three years and shares a child with his wife in a social media post last week. "In response to various rumors that are incorrect, I have been married for almost 3 years, and we are blessed to be the parents of a wonderful son," Bell wrote on Twitter in Spanish in a statement translated to English.
RelationshipsOk Magazine

Surprise! Drake Bell Reveals He Has Been Married For Three Years, Has An Infant Son Following Pleading Guilty To Child Endangerment

Who knew? Following pleading guilty to child endangerment, Drake Bell has revealed that he has been married for three years and has an infant son. The Drake and Josh star made the announcement via his social media after he was photographed this week pushing a stroller with a young woman and a small child in tow at Disneyland. The actor tweeted, in Spanish, "In response to various rumors that are incorrect, I have been married for almost 3 years, and we are blessed to be the parents of a wonderful son. Thank you very much to all my fans around the world for your good wishes."
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Drake Bell went live on Instagram with his infant son following probation sentencing

Drake Bell seemingly celebrated avoiding prison time related to charges involving misconduct with a minor by going live on Instagram with his infant son. The former Nickelodeon star was sentenced to two years probation by an Ohio judge after pleading guilty to criminal charges involving a minor. Bell, 35, whose real name is Jared Drake Bell, appeared in court Monday via Zoom from California where he was handed probation as well as 200 hours of community service and an order not to have contact with the victim.
CelebritiesPopculture

Drake Bell Victim Calls Him 'Monster' in Emotional Impact Statement at His Sentencing

On Monday, Drake Bell was officially sentenced to two years probation and 200 hours of community service after pleading guilty to one count of attempting endangering children and one count of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles. During the sentencing, the victim, now a 19-year-old woman, gave a victim impact statement, per Deadline. In her message, she not only opened up about how she felt amid this situation, but she also referred to Bell as a "monster."
NFLPosted by
Amomama

Josh Peck Is All Grownup & Is The Father Of Adorable Son Who Was Once Bit by John Stamos’ 1-Year-Old Child

Child star Josh Peck is now a grown family man and is a father of one cute son. A son who made headlines after his interaction with actor and comedian John Stamos' child. Josh Peck is all grown up and is the father of an adorable son who John Stamos' one-year-old child once bit. Before becoming a dad, Peck dated the now-mother of his child Paige O'Brien for quite some time.
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

What happened to Snoop Dogg’s mom?

SNOOP Dogg updated his fans on his mother's health status after asking for prayers for her in May 2021. Born Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr, Snoop Dogg is the middle child of Beverly Tate's three sons. What happened to Snoop Dogg's mom?. The rapper has not confirmed what medical issue his...

Comments / 0

Community Policy