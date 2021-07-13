Special Weather Statement issued for Allegheny, Westmoreland by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-13 03:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 04:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Allegheny; Westmoreland A STRONG THUNDERSTORM CAPABLE OF PRODUCING GUSTY WIND AND HEAVY RAIN WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN ALLEGHENY AND WEST CENTRAL WESTMORELAND COUNTIES At 406 AM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over McKeesport, moving east at 45 mph. Wind gusts up to 45 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Pittsburgh... Monroeville Greensburg... McKeesport Jeannette... West Mifflin Baldwin... Murrysville Whitehall... Munhall Jefferson Hills... North Versailles This includes Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 57 and 67. Torrential rainfall also is occurring with this storm and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Seek safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.